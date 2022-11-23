We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Garmin makes top of the line GPS gear for almost any activity you can imagine. Their products span from smartwatches to sports, fitness, and outdoor recreation, all the way to marine, aviation, and automotive instruments. GPS technology makes a great gift for the hiker, hunter, or angler in your life.

Fishing

This chartplotter and fishfinder uses vivid sonar scanning to spot targets and structures, while creating routes and waypoints. It’s compatible with the Panoptix Livescope, also on sale.

Upgrade your Garmin chartplotter with the latest real-time scanning sonar technology.

Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter was: $129.99, now $99.98 (Save $30)

Pinpoint your favorite hotspots, docks, and ramps, and easily return to them later.

Striker 4 Portable Fish Finder and GPS Plotter was: $199.99, now $169.98 (Save $30)

This sleek, compact fishfinder features an intuitive user interface, perfect for all anglers from novices to pros.

Hiking and Hunting

Save $50 on this life-saving satellite messaging device during Garmin’s Black Friday sale. We compared the features of the original InReach Mini to the upgraded version in this review.

Outdoor Life senior deputy editor, Natalie Krebs, called the Instinct 2 Solar a rugged, customizable smartwatch with an “unlimited” battery life.

Save the battery on your phone and use your maps in any weather with this handheld GPS. You get precise tracking, even in heavy cover along with great features like the built-in 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and Bluetooth compatibility to pair with sensors and share data with your other Garmin devices.

Track your workouts, adventures, and daily activities with this shock and water resistant smartwatch.