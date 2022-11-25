We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Garmin makes top of the line GPS gear for almost any activity. GPS technology makes a great gift for the hiker, hunter, or angler in your life. Check back here for updated deals on in-stock products.

Garmin Black Friday Deals on Fishfinders

Panoptix Livescope LVS32 System was: $1,199.99, now: $999.98 (Save $200)

Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter was: $129.99, now $99.98 (Save $30)

Striker 4 Portable Fish Finder and GPS Plotter was: $199.99, now $169.98 (Save $30)

Garmin Black Friday Deals on Watches and GPS Devices

Amazon has the Garmin Fenix 7 Adventure on sale for 14 percent off. It’s now just $599.99.

Garmin InReach Mini 2 was: $399.99, now: $349.99 (Save $50)

Save $50 on this life-saving satellite messaging device during Garmin’s Black Friday sale. We compared the features of the original InReach Mini to the upgraded version in this review.

Instinct 2 Solar was: $449.99, now: $399.99 (Save $50)

Outdoor Life senior deputy editor, Natalie Krebs, called the Instinct 2 Solar a rugged, customizable smartwatch with an “unlimited” battery life.

GPSMAP 64SX Handhelp GPS was: $349.99, now: $219.98 (Save $130)

Save the battery on your phone and use your maps in any weather with this handheld GPS. You get precise tracking, even in heavy cover along with great features like the built-in 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and Bluetooth compatibility to pair with sensors and share data with your other Garmin devices.

Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch was: $399.99, now: $299.98 (Save $100)

Track your workouts, adventures, and daily activities with this shock and water resistant smartwatch.

