Prime Day 2022 is a great time to upgrade your old passive ear muffs to electronic hearing protection. Here are the best deals you’ll find on shooting hearing protection.

The Peltor Sport Tactical 500s are one of the best options for over-ear shooting protection, and they’re on sale during Prime Day 2022 for just under $80. That’s more than half off their usual price.

The Sport Tactical 500s are electronic hearing protection, which blocks hearing-damaging sound levels while letting you hear normal noises like people talking. I use my pair at the range and while cutting grass. They’ve been comfortable and provide enough protection for use in loud indoor ranges. I especially like the Bluetooth connection on the Peltors because it allows me to listen to a podcast or music, and it also let me use a shot timer app set to a par timer for doing drills at indoor ranges.

Peltor makes high-end ear protection for the military, job sites, and recreational shooters. If you need a quality set of shooting ear protection, then don’t miss out on this Prime Day deal.

If you don’t need Bluetooth integrated into your hearing protection, then the ultra-comfortable Peltor Sport Tactical 100s are one of the best options, and they’re on sale for more than half-off during Prime Day 2022. The sale brings these premium hearing protection to under $45.

Like the Peltor Sport Tactical 500s, these 100s are electronic hearing protection with enough protection for the loudest rifles and indoor ranges. They’ll also allow you to keep your situational awareness by allowing normal level sounds in, while keeping loud noises out. The ear cups on the 100s are comfortable, but if you want to up the comfort level, you can add gel cups.

The 3M Pro-Protects are the ultimate in comfort and are packed with useful features. During Prime Day 2022 you can get them for 30 percent off, which drops the price to under $55. The Pro-Protects feature gel ear cups for maximum comfort and help keep your ears cool. They also have Bluetooth and a built-in microphone, so you can make a call or take a call while keeping your hearing protected. They’re at home on the range or the job site because they’re hard hat compatible.

