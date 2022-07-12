Written By Scott Einsmann Published Jul 12, 2022 7:05 AM

Hunters, anglers, and campers always need one more flashlight. After all, flashlights are one of the most useful tools, and if you need a quality flashlight, here are the best Prime Day 2022 deals to add to your cart.

Key Features

Lumens: 325 on high and 45 on low

Carabiner clip

Rechargeable

Run Time: 20 minutes on high, and 1 hour on low

An example of what a small key chain light can illuminate. (Target is 40 yards away) Scott Einsmann

The flashlight on your phone is about 50 lumens, which is fine for some tasks. But, if you really want to illuminate a dark space, then you need the Pocket Mate’s 325 lumens. This keychain light is on sale for more than half off, which drops the price to under $20. It’s a great deal on a must-have EDC item.

Key Features

Lumens: 600

Programable

Two hour run time

This super bright 600 lumen light easily fits in your pocket. And now it’s lighter on your pocket too, because it’s on sale for more than half off. The sale drops the price to just under $40. The PolyTac has a two-hour runtime powered by CR123A batteries. You can also program the order the light’s modes turn on—high, med, low, and strobe. Another feature that makes this one of the best flashlights is its rugged construction, it’s waterproof to 1 meter and impact resistant. If you need a light and reliable EDC flashlight, you don’t want to miss this deal.

Lightning Deals

Keep an eye out for these lightning deals throughout the day.

Streamlight MacroStream USB

This 500 lumen and rechargeable flashlight is easy to carry in a pocket, and it’s plenty bright for any EDC task. You can pick it up on sale for 27 percent off.

Streamlight Siege Lantern

From camping to power outages, the Siege Lantern’s 540 lumens will light up your space. It’s also easy to carry and has a red light mode for preserving night vision. It’ll be on sale for close to 60 percent off.