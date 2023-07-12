We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Fishing kayaks used to be paddle-driven vessels that were much less expensive than a boat, but they’ve since evolved into mini bass boats. It’s not uncommon to see fish finders, motors, LED lights, and even forward facing sonar on kayaks. I’m all for adding things to my kayak that will help me catch more fish and paddle (or peddle) less. Yet I don’t want to spend a fortune getting a kayak rigged up, so I’ve been deal hunting on Amazon Prime Day to find great deals on kayak accessories.

Here’s what I found.

Newport Vessels NK180 Kayak Trolling Motor w/Mounting and Steering Bracket Kit is 15 percent Off

This kit from Newport comes with everything you need to motorize your kayak. It has steering cables, throttle control with kill switch, the motor (1.8 hp), and the mount included in the kit—just add a 24V deep cycle, lithium battery. You could also string together two, 12V batteries. The kit plus a battery will run you about $1,500. Compare that to a Torqeedo which will run you about $2,500 for the kit.

The Lowrance HDS 7 makes a great kayak fish finder and it’s now on sale for just under $600.

Lighting

If you fish at night or launch in the dark, you need some type of light on your kayak. Here are some options that are on sale this Prime Day.

Obcursco Boat Navigation Lights (Red and Green) for $10

GOODSMANN Kayak Light mounts with a suction cup and is AAA battery powered.

Battery powered navigation lights for $10

Kayak Crates

Kayak crates are used for tackle storage and can be as simple as a milk crate or as nice as the YakAttack BlackPak Pro.

Here are some crates on sale during Prime Day:

Kayak Accessories on Sale for Prime Day

GanFindX Heavy-Duty Universal Kayak Cart is 20 percent off

Amarine Made Pair of Folding Kayak Storage Racks for $32

Yakhacker Kayak Cooler that slips onto the back of a kayak seat for $38

Pelican 2 Pack Marine – IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch for $24