Cyber Monday is the final big sale before Christmas, and we searched through Bass Pro Shop’s sale to bring you a list of the best deals.

Deals on Fishing Gear

Get $1,450 off a Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter.

Save $200 on a Humminbird Helix 7 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G3N GPS Fish Finder. It’s now $599.97.

Save $180 on a Team Lew’s Pro Ti Baitcast Reel. It’s now $199.97.

Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Baitcast Reel was: $199.99, now: $149.98 (Save $50)

Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Casting Rod or Spinning Rod was: $159.99, now: $109.98 (Save $50)

White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit was: $199.99, now: $149.98 (Save $50)

Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops Guidewear Xtreme Parka and Bibs was: $269.99, now: $219.98 (Save $50)

Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium Ion Battery Powered Fillet Knife was: $99.99, now: $69.98 (Save $30)

Deals on Optics

Get 18 percent off the ATN Thor 4 Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scope. The 4.5 to 18 power Thor 4 was $3299.99 and it’s now $2,699.99.

Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD was: $299.99, now: $229.98 (Save $70)

Save 28 percent on a Vortex Crossfire II. It’s now $214.98 for the 6 to 24 power with a 50mm objective.

Deals on Hunting Gear

Save $20 on a package deals of the new Tactacam Reveal X Pro, a rechargeable lithium battery, and an SD card.

Select SITKA clothing is 20% off.

SHE Outdoor (Club members, 20% off)

Cabela’s Instinct (Club members, 20% off)

FoxPro Patriot Electronic Game Call was: $149.99, now: $129.98 (save $20)

Deals on Guns

Get $250 off a Ruger LC9. It’s now $249.98.

13 percent off a Beretta A300 Ultima. Now $799.98

$100 of Shadow Systems MR920 Elite. Now $888.88

Save $150 on a Savage Arms AXIS II XP in True Timber Camo. 6.5 Creedmoor is still in stock.

Deals on Shooting Gear

Classic Series Gun Safe by Liberty Safe now $1,899 (Save $400)

Save $30 on a Bulldog Magnum LED Quick Vault. It’s now $99.98.

