Save $30 on a BOG DeathGrip Tripod at Cabela’s

If you have a hunter in need of a gift, or if you need something for yourself, this BOG DeathGrip tripod would be a welcome piece of gear for any hunter. And right now, you can get $30 off at Cabela’s.

Get a BOG DeathGrip Bantam Aluminum Tripod for only $90

This bantam tripod is super lightweight, tipping the scale at just a hair over 3 pounds. That means it can go anywhere in the field and at the range, like it was designed to do. This is the little brother of the original BOG DeathGrip tripod that’s made for hunting and shooting situations where you just need a more compact, lightweight tripod. That’s why it’s 44% lighter than similar-sized tripods out there.

Its shooting height is adjustable from 20 to 42 inches: perfect for sitting and kneeling shooting positions, or standing positions with a bench at the range. Twisting leg locks let you create a perfectly level platform for precision shooting, and — the most important part — the dual-action DeathGrip clamping head holds up to 40 pounds.

The tripod head has a 120-degree tilt adjustment and 360-degree pan control, so you can always get your rifle or shotgun position just right. Meanwhile, the non-marring rubber inserts save your firearm from getting dinged up going in and out of the tripod while also keeping it super secure. An includes rubber leg retention strap makes it easy to carry on its own if you aren’t strapping it to another piece of gear.

This is an outstanding tripod that will fill the needs of most hunters, and for $89, it’s a great deal.

