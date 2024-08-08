Save Over $200 on these Image-Stabilized Binoculars

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We recently tested the Sig Sauer Zulu6 binoculars at our annual optics test (read the review). We were blown away at how these 16-power binos were incredibly stable without a tripod. Their ergonomics take some getting used to, but if you do a lot of long-distance glassing, they are worth taking a look at.

During Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic you can get the Sig Sauer Zulu6 for $880. Their list price is $1,099 and they are on Amazon for $980 — a good savings either way.