We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Cabela’s is currently running their biggest hunting sale of the year until August 30, 2023. Right now there is a Cabela’s Hunting Classic Leica Geovid deal on 10×42 3200.COM Bluetooth Rangefinder Binoculars. Leica merged accurate and precise bluetooth and rangefinding technologies with world-class glass to create an industry-leading new optic, now $400 off.

Cabela’s Hunting Classic Leica Geovid Deal: $400 off at $2,699.98

The Leica Geovid 3200.COM 8×42 are an excellent option for bowhunters wanting a wider field of view.



Leica Geovid 3200.COM Specs

10-power with 42mm objective lenses

Unique Perger-porro prism, double-hinge design with center focus wheel and independent eyepiece focus

4-position eyecup extension

Weight – 34.5 ounces (2.1 pounds)

Field of View – 342 feet at 1,000 yards

Integrated laser rangefinder ranges from 10 to 3,200 yards on reflective targets

Rangefinding preferences include equivalent horizontal range, holdover, and ballistic measurements that correspond to 12 pre-installed trajectories, or custom ballistics from mobile app

On-board weather center factors temperature, barometric pressure, and angle into adjusted range

Aiming solutions are informed by Applied Ballistics ballistics profiles and Kestrel wind and environmental information, tethered via Bluetooth to mobile device and Geovid

On-board software features Applied Ballistics Elite bullet profiles, pairs via Bluetooth to mobile device for full custom ballistic solutions

Price: $2,999

Unlike many rangefinding binoculars on the market, which emphasize the ranging side of their capabilities, Leica’s Geovid contributes its prodigious optical and ranging talents equally. You have a binocular that stands with the best European peers for delivering a crisp, bright image. And you have a laser rangefinder that reaches out to 3,000 yards and delivers a full suite of ballistics information shooters can use to hit distant targets. —Andrew McKean

Read our full review of the Leica Geovid 3200.COM.

Find more Cabela’s Hunting Classic 2023 deals on rangefinders, binoculars, and more.