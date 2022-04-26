The Do-It-All .22 Rimfire Rifle: Savage’s A22 Precision 22LR

Savage Arms www.savagearms.com makes over 100 different variations of rimfire rifles. This includes an even dozen in their increasingly popular A22 semi-automatic rimfire platforms chambered in 22LR and 22WMR.

Debuted in 2016, the A22 line up features a straight blow-back action, the same excellent thread-in headspace system as Savage’s centerfire rifles, a 10-round rotary magazine, and a steel receiver. Plus, the A22 Precision comes standard with the game changing Savage AccuTrigger which allows for a crisp, clean trigger pull that is fully user adjustable.

So, for the shooter looking for a do-it-all 22LR for plinking and hunting and even, yes, competitive shooting? That shooter needs to take a very serious look at the Savage A22 Precision rimfire rifle.

As the “Precision” name signifies, the A22 Precision is an extremely accurate rifle. This accuracy starts with a carbon steel, 18-inch heavy barrel with a 1:16 rifling twist rate. The muzzle is threaded for a suppressor, while the end cap protects the threading.

That heavy barrel rides on a Modular Driven Technologies (MDT) chassis stock. Machined out of 6061-T6 Aluminum, the MDT stock is fully cerakoted. Adding to the rifle’s accuracy, the MDT stock is built with a perfect V-shaped bedding block that centers the action with the barrel and holds the two perfectly solid for the utmost in precision.

The MDT chassis, by the way, is one of the reasons the A22 Precision is so user friendly. Using the provided spacers, for example, the A22 Precision’s length of pull can be adjusted from 12.75 to 13.75 inches. The easily adjustable cheek riser guarantees a solid, comfortable cheek weld, absolutely necessary for precision shooting. And the MDT’s M-LOK forend provides quick and secure attachment of any number of shooting accessories, from lights and lasers to tripods.

And speaking of adjustable, there’s no easier trigger for the shooter to adjust by themselves than the Savage AccuTigger. Savage’s first-of-its-kind AccuTrigger system is offers a light, clean pull with no trigger creep. Savage provides an adjustment tool with each A22. All the shooter needs to do is to flip the rifle over with the trigger guard up, and then insert the adjustment tool through the rear end of the trigger guard and into the engagement screw. Turn the tool left for more trigger tension, and right for less.

No need to remove the trigger from the stock, and no need to drop a wad of cash at your local gunsmith shop for trigger work!

Of note, Savage designed the AccuTrigger to be safe from accidental discharge even when dropped or jarred and, yes, Savage engineered the AccuTrigger to be safe from accidently going off even when the trigger pull is set at the lightest pull weight.

The A22 does not come with iron sights but features a Picatinny rail installed on the receiver for the easy mounting of an optic. And to get the most out of the A22 Precision’s accuracy potential, a good scope is mandatory.

One very unique feature of the A22 Precision rifle is that the barrel can be cleaned from the rear. This is near-impossible to do with most semi-autos because their bolts can’t be easily removed. Cleaning a rifle barrel from the front can cause damage to the muzzle crown (which will degrade a rifle’s accuracy) and, at other end, can push dirt and grit into the semi-automatic action.

To clean from the rear, follow the enclosed instructions to first remove the dust cover at the rear of the receiver, which is easily done by depressing the dust cover’s release button. Once the cover is removed, slide out the recoil spring and guide rod, and then the bolt can be removed from the receiver.

The rifle is now ready for cleaning!

Fairly lightweight at just a shade over seven pounds, the A22 Precision is easy to carry in the field for plinking and small game hunting, is light enough for young shooters, and is nifty and easy to handle on the shooting bench. The perfect combination of accuracy, ergonomic fit and functionality: the Savage Arms A22 Precision in 22LR.

Specifications: Savage A22 Precision Rifle

Caliber: 22LR

Magazine: 10-round rotary

Action: Semi-auto, straight blow-back

Barrel: Carbon steel, 1:16 twist, threaded with thread cap protector

Barrel Length: 18 in.

Stock: Modular Driven Technologies chassis stock.

Stock Material: Machined 6061-T6 Aluminum, fully cerakoted.

Sights: None

Trigger: User-adjustable AccuTrigger

Overall Length: 37.25 to 38.25 in.

Weight: 7.28 lbs.

Misc: Oversized bolt handle, Picatinny rail on receiver or optics mounting, and M-LOK compatible fore end.

MSRP: $659.00