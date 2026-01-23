The Most Interesting New Ammo from SHOT Show 2026

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

While we’re seeing a handful of brand-new introductions at SHOT Show 2026, most of the ammunition we’ve noticed are line extensions. There’s also a good sprinkling of commemorative and special edition ammo celebrating America’s 250th anniversary this year. So, here are a few highlights we’ve seen so far, and we’ll add more as we find them.

Remington 7mm Backcountry

Federal’s launch of the 7mm Backcountry was a highlight of SHOT Show last year. Now Remington is introducing three new loads in 7BC, which are the 175-grain Core-Lokt, Core-Lokt the 175-grain Core-Lokt Tipped, and a 175-grain Premier Long Range Speer Impact.

I got a chance to shoot the Premiere Long-Range Speer Impact loads at the range and on a deer hunt this past season, with good initial accuracy results from the Proof Elevation MTR 2.0. The round also performed excellently in the field, with lethal expansion and solid weight retention in the bullets recovered from various mule deer shot at varying distances. I also didn’t experience a single extraction issue with the load, which had previously been a hiccup when the load first launched.

As a refresher, the 7BC was born after Federal set out to create the fastest 7mm round with heavy bullets that will outperform other big 7mms like the 28 Nosler, 7mm PRC, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm Weatherby Mag. and the like.

Olympus Arms 30 Epic

The New 30 Epic Is the Most Powerful Carbine Cartridge Ever



This is a brand-new cartridge introduction from Olympus Arms in Helena Montana. They set out to create the most powerful carbine cartridge possible. It’s a 30-caliber bullet optimized for 110-grain bullet weights and is loaded with pistol power, so this round zips out at almost 2,800 fps.

Rob Roberts Raptor

While this was technically released ahead of SHOT Show, we’re still counting it as new. This collaboration between Federal and renowned choke maker Rob Roberts encompasses six all-steel waterfowl loads. They were developed to produce tight, efficient patterns from the Rob Roberts Raptor Series chokes. These loads are available in 12 gauge, 2¾-inch shells with a payload of 1-⅜ oz. at 1400 fps in No. 2s, 3s, and 4s. Those three shot sizes are also available in 3-inch 20-gauge with 1 oz payloads at 1400 fps.

Nosler Whitetail Country

In an expansion of its relatively new deer load (announced in fall 2024), Nosler is offering a few new lighter bullets in its Solid Base line, with a 100-grain .243 Win., a 150-grain.308 Win., and a 150-gr. .30-06 SPG. Nosler also added a 400 Legend in 215 grain to its straight-wall Whitetail Country offerings, which already had 350 Legend and 45-70 Govt.

And while we’re on the subject of Nosler, the Oregon-based ammo makers added three new loads for its revolver shootings in its ASP line, including a 125-grain .38 special, a 125-grain .357 Magnum, and 240-grain .44 Magnum.

Federal Subsonic

As suppressor use skyrockets among hunters, there’s renewed energy around subsonic offerings from ammo makers that actually expand to produce cleaner, lethal kills. Historically, subsonic ammo is great in theory, but it’s impractical for hunting. Federal is cracking into that market with a line of subsonic ammo developed with low-velocity expansion in mind, which makes this line more suitable for hunters. The Minnesota-based ammo maker announced a handful of loads in this line, including Fusion 30-30 Win. and 45-70 Govt., and Fusion Tipped 308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor and 300 Blackout.

Barnes Suppressor Series



Barnes is also paying attention to the demand for subsonic rifle ammo for hunters with its new Suppressor Series ammunition. The brand new line includes five overall offerings, though the two loaded for hunters will be the 205-grain .308 Win. and the 205-grain 300 ACC Blackout.

Barnes Harvest

Barnes also announced its Harvest line of ammo in January, a big-game load featuring Sierra Tipped GameKing bullets in 100-grain 6mm ARC, a 150-grain 7mm-08 Rem, and a 180-grain 7mm PRC.

Winchester Supreme Long Range

This all-new line of ammunition from Winchester are developed with thick-walled jackets and BC Max bullets. The load was developed with long-range flight stability in mind, and a large-diameter tip for expansion at distance. Winchester is also emphasizing the precision and consistency of the load with its match-grade primers and consistent manufacturing and assembly equipment. The Supreme Long Range is available in five popular loads, with a 195-grain bullet in the 300 Win. Mag., 300 WSM, and .30/06 Springfield, and a 140-grain projectile in the 6.5 Creedmoor, and 6.5 PRC.

