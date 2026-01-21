The 10 Coolest New Shotguns of SHOT Show 2026

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Compared to the rifle and handgun categories, the shotgun market can feel a bit less volatile. Every year there are a few new standout shotguns, but there are rarely earth-shaking introductions that make us rethink what we know about shotguns and wingshooting.

After our initial sweep of the SHOT Show in Las Vegas this year, I think it’s safe to say that 2026 is similar to previous shows. There are a few remarkable new shotguns from top brands, there are a few smart line upgrades, and there are some quirky budget shotguns that are worth a look. Here are the 10 shotguns that caught our eye from the biggest trade show in the shooting industry.

Beretta AX800 Suprema

Key Features

Action: Semi-Auto / Gas

Gauge: 12

Chamber: 3.5 inches

Overall Length: 47.6 – 51.6 inches

LOP: 14.25 inches (adjustable)

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Weight: 7.8 pounds (measured)

Tigger Weight: 3.30 pounds (measured)

Finish: Synthetic or Camo

Receiver: Polymer

Choke System: OCHP – Extended (CYL, IC, M, IM, F)

MSRP: $2,500

Beretta AX800 Suprema Review: Is This the New Top Duck Gun?

Beretta turns 500 years old in 2026, and for its birthday the Italian gunmakers have introduced a high-end semi-auto shotgun that borrows features from the tactical shotgun world. I got the chance to hunt with the AX800 during the 2025 waterfowl season and you can see my full Suprema review here and in the video above. This will be Beretta’s flagship duck gun for the foreseeable future, coming in above the popular A400 Xtreme Plus. This is a soft-shooting, highly reliable gas gun that waterfowl hunters will love. It will have a high-end price tag to match.

Browning Citori 825 Gran Field

Chamber: 3 inches

Gauge: 12

Barrel Length 28 and 26 inches

Barrel Length 28 and 26 inches Weight: 7 pounds 4 ounces

Stock: Grade III Turkish Walnut

MSRP: $4140

The Citori 825 won our Editor’s Choice award in our 2025 shotgun test, and this year the platform is getting some extensions and upgrades. Browning is introducing subgauge versions of the 825, but also this gorgeous Gran Field version with a gold plated duck on one side of the receiver and a rooster on the other. I was a big fan of the 825 Field (and I killed a pile of roosters with it last year). The gun handled wonderfully, came to the shoulder naturally, and hit where you aimed it. But I have to say, I’m even more smitten with this iteration of the gun.

Ruger Red Label III

Key Features

Chamber: 3 inches

Gauge: 20

Barrel Length: 28 and 30 inches (tested)

Overall Length: 47.5 inches

Length of Pull: 14.5 inches

Weight: 6.59 pounds (measured)

Trigger Weight: 3 pounds, 13 ounces (measured)

Receiver: Steel alloy

Barrel finish: Blued

Stock: Walnut

Five screw in Tru-Choke style chokes included (SK, IC, M, IM and F)

Cost: $3,299

This American-made 20-gauge over under is back and better than ever. The resurrected Red Label III is being made for Ruger by Connecticut Shotgun Manufacturing Company.



And as CSMC explained it to me, “Other than being an over and under in 20 gauge, [the Red Label III] has really nothing to do with the previous Red Label.”

Ruger Red Label III Review: This Classic American Over/Under Is Back and Better Than Ever

This version of the RL has a dark stock (black American walnut and Turkish walnut) that is attractive, but not so fancy that you’ll feel bad about putting scratches in it. The wood sits proudly above the receiver, as it should. The stock has a neutral cast and a wonderfully slender Prince of Wales style grip. It’s a nicer gun at a higher price point, but for a quality, American-made over/under, I think it’s a fair bargain. I had the chance to shoot roosters and ducks with this new over/under last season and you can read my full review of the Ruger Red Label III here.

Benelli M2 Field

Key Features

Gauges: 12 and 20

Chamber: 3 inches

Barrel length: 26 and 28 inches

Finish options: Black Synthetic, RealTree Max-7, Mossy Oak Bottomland, GORE OPTIFADE Marsh, and GORE OPTIFADE Timber.

MSRP: $1,699



Benelli continues to upgrade its flagship guns with its Advanced Impact Barrel. In my field testing I didn’t see practical performance benefits with the AI barrel, so the company’s other updates are more interesting to me. And that brings us to the M2, which has long been Benelli’s more affordable, do-it-all semi-auto. The new version features Benelli’s Progressive Comfort recoil-reduction system alongside the Combtech Recoil Cheek pad in the stock. The whole system helps minimize felt recoil for faster and more accurate follow-up shots.

Benelli Montefeltro Silver

Key Features

Action: Semi-auto

Barrel finish: Gloss blued

Gauge/barrel Length: 12-gauge, 28 inches; 20-gauge, 26 inches

Chamber: 3 inches

Chokes: Crio C, IC, M, IM, F

Average weight: 7.1 lbs.MSRP: $2,299.

The 12-gauge model has golden pheasants on either side of the receiver. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The Montefeltro is one of my all-time favorite upland bird hunting shotguns. The Silver version features an engraved brushed nickel alloy receiver with gold accents. The 12-gauge, 28-inch configuration is engraved with gold pheasants, while the 20-gauge, 26-inch model has gold quail. The gun has an AA-grade walnut stock with a satin finish. If you like a little flash to your upland bird gun, the new Montefeltro is certainly worth a closer look.

Savage 212/220 Harvester

Key Features

Gauge: 12 and 20

Barrel length: 22 inches

Adjustable AccuTrigger (2.5 to 6 lbs.)

Finish: Flat, dark gray

MSRP: $829

Savage is well known for making accurate slug guns and the new Harvester promises to continue that legacy. The Harvester will be available in both 12 and 20 gauge and sports a new AccuFit V2 adjustable stock. The design allows you to adjust comb height and length of pull ensuring you’ve got a natural gun mount and solid cheek weld no matter what kind of optic you plan on running. Other features include interchangeable grip modules, four M-Lok panels, integral ARCA rail, a user-adjustable AccuTrigger, fully rifled 22-inch barrel, one-piece 0 MOA rail, and a detachable box magazine.

Mossberg 990 SPX Magpul

Key Features

Gauge: 12

Chamber: 3 inches

Capacity 7+1

Barrel length: 18.5 inches

Overall length: 37.25 inches

Weight: 7.75 pounds

MSRP: $1309

Mossberg has been on a roll with tactical shotguns recently and we’re excited to get some rounds through the new 990 SPX Magpul. This 12-gauge semi-auto of course has a Magpul stock. It will be available in a 18.5-inch barrel option and a 14.5-inch barrel (Class 3) option. Capacity is 7+1 and 5+1, respectively. The utlra-tactical-looking SPX handguard includes integrated QD cups and M-LOK slots for mounting lights, grips, and other accessories. Like previous Mossberg tactical guns, the 990 SPX Magpul includes an optic-ready receiver cut, allowing for direct mounting of micro-dot optics.

Tristar Upland Hunter Thumbhole Stock

Key Features

Gauge: 20

Weight: 6 pounds

Fiber optic front sight

Single Selective Trigger

Add Thumbhole Pistol Grip

Finish: Mossy Oak Green Leaf

Chokes: 5 Beretta®/Benelli Mobil Style Choke Tubes (SK, IC, M, IM, F)

MSRP: $879

Despite the “Upland” name, this is a dedicated turkey gun. There are a couple good reasons to go with an over/under for turkeys. Reliability is one; the other is that you have two chokes to choose from. If a bird comes into your lap you can select your more open choke, and if you have to shoot a tom at distance, you can go with your tighter choke. The thumbhole stock design should allow for accurate shooting from the sitting position. This 20 gauge has 26-inch barrels and weighs just six pounds, so it will be a handy gun in the woods. My only complaint is that the gun should come with turkey chokes, though it does utilize the Beretta/Benelli Mobile choke system so you’ll find aftermarket chokes easily enough.

Franchi Affinity 3

Last year Franchi updated its popular inertia semi-auto platform. This year the gunmaker is expanding those upgrades to 15 models. Improvements over the old Affinity include new stock design that is more ergonomic, a slimmer forend with better checkering, a buttpad that is adjustable for LOP, and enlarged controls. Beyond that, the Affinity will come in almost any size and color you could hope for. The MSRPs range from $999 to $1,579 for the following models:

Affinity 3 Compact Synthetic 20-ga., 24-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 Compact Realtree MAX-7 20-ga., 26-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 Compact Mossy Oak Bottomland 20-ga., 26-in. Barrel

Affinity Walnut 12-ga., 28-in. Barrel

Affinity Walnut 20-ga., 26-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 LH Black Synthetic 12-ga., 28-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 LH Black Synthetic 20-ga., 26-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 Sporting Walnut 12-ga., 30-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 Sport Trap 12-ga., 30-in. Barrel

Affinity 3 Upland Elite Walnut 12-ga., 28-in. barrel, GMG Cerakote

Affinity 3 Upland Elite Walnut 20-ga., 26-in. barrel, GMG Cerakote

Affinity 3 Realtree MAX-7 12-ga., 28-in. barrel, Midnight Bronze Cerakote

Affinity 3 Mossy Oak Bottomland 20-ga., 26-in. barrel, Patriot Brown Cerakote

Affinity 3.5 Realtree MAX-7 12-ga., 28-in. barrel, Midnight Bronze Cerakote

Affinity 3.5 Mossy Oak Bottomland 12-ga., 26-in. barrel, Patriot Brown Cerakote

Stoeger V7000

Key Features

Gauge: 12 and 20

Chamber: 3 inches

Barrel length 28 inches

Weight 6 pounds

Chokes: IC, M, F (extended)

MSRP: $999

Stoeger makes affordable hard working shotguns and this year they’re introducing a budget over/under. The V7000 will be available in both 12 and 20 gauge, in options with a black or silver receiver. I haven’t been able to get one of these guns in hand yet, but the AA-grade satin-finish wood promises to be nicer than most other shotguns at this price point. The gun also features an automatic trigger, barrel selector, and ejectors.