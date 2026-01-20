New Rifles of SHOT Show 2026

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

For many years, SHOT Show has signaled new product introductions in the firearms industry. Though many companies have begun launching guns earlier or throughout the year, SHOT is still full of new rifles. Sometimes we get a sneak peek at the rifles that are coming, and sometimes we discover unexpected gems at the range and on the expo floor. Either way, we’ll give you a look at some of the most interesting and exciting new rifles, and continue to update this story as we find more to cover throughout the week. For now, we’ve found a new hybrid action in a bolt gun, a carbon-fiber lever gun, high-end precision rifles, and more.

Franklin Armory Prevail

Key Features

Cartridges: 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., .300 WSM

Weight: To be announced

New total round control action design

Tool-less takedown on the bolt

AG Composites stock

Carbon and fluted steel barrel options

Price: Around $3,200 (steel barrel); $3,800 (carbon fiber)

The new bolt face. The Prevail at Range Day.

Announced shortly before SHOT show, the Franklin Armory Prevail is a new bolt-action rifle that promises to combine the best of controlled-round-feed and push-feed actions. They’re calling this a total round control action. What that means is it has a CRF extractor under which the case head slides as soon as it clears the magazine feed lips, but the case then hits an actuator that allows the plunger ejector to press onto the case — the extractor and ejector together are holding the case securely. Traditional CRF actions use a stationary ejector because the case interfaces the with the bolt face by sliding onto it, where many push feeds use a spring-loaded ejector onto with the case head is pushed. This combines both elements.

The Prevail from Franklin Armory Is a Totally New Bolt Design

“This represents probably two solid years of engineering, and the engineers did a fantastic job because it was not just the bolt, there was a whole bunch to it they had to [develop],” says Jay Jacobson, the president of Franklin Armory.

The rifle has a short bolt throw, uses detachable magazines, and the action is compatible with M700-pattern stocks. It will begin shipping around April.

Henry Repeating Arms SPD Predator

Key Features

Cartridge:.223 Rem/5.56 NATO

Capacity: 10 Rounds

Barrel: 18-inch free-floated carbon-wrapped barrel

Includes Harris S-LM bipod

Adjustable cheek piece

Price: $2,510

This lever gun from Henry is a dedicated build for predator hunters that comes with everything you see in the photo, with the exception of the suppressor. The most interesting thing about this rifle is the addition of a carbon-fiber barrel, which is manufactured by BSF Barrels. Carbon barrels are becoming commonplace on bolt-rifles but is a new (and cool) addition to the lever gun. The SPD Predator comes with what Henry says is the first 3-shot MOA guarantee in the lever gun market, and they’re calling it the most accurate lever-action rifle ever built. We look forward to testing that at the range. But if you can’t wait until then, the SPD Predator is already available.

Gunwerks Skunkwerks TAF

Key Features

Cartridges: 6mm ARC

Weight: 9 pounds, 2 ounces

Overall Length: 37 inches

Folding Stock

Includes Gunwerks 6+ steel suppressor

Package rifle with Pelican case and Leupold MK5HD optic

Price: $14,750

An incredibly cool — but also prohibitively expensive — rifle at SHOT 2026 is the TAF, or Tiny AF, from Gunwerks Skunkwerks. This package deal includes the short rifle fully outfitted with optic, suppressor, a hard case, and a few extras. It will be chambered in 6mm ARC and features a negative comb folding stock. Gunwerks took more than 6 months to develop this rifle and plans on offering a limited number of these rifles — only somewhere between 100 and 200.

At just over 9 pounds this isn’t an ultralight setup, but it’s compact as hell and should deliver adequate velocity for medium-sized game to 500 yards or so. Gunwerks’s self-described Skunkwerks division isn’t out to create a new best-seller necessarily, but to push the limits and get creative. Even the stodgiest old rifle shooter won’t be able to help but crack a grin when picking up this little rig.

The Tiny AF is only 19 inches long when folded. The specially developed hinge. A handmade carbon-fiber stock.

The whole package includes a Pelican case stocked with a Yeti Flask, Knuckle Sandwich cigars by Guy Fieri, two magazines, and a Gunwerks suppressor. Photo by Natalie Krebs

FN SCAR

Key Features

Cartridges: 5.56mm NATO, 7.62mm NATO, 6.5 CM

Weight: Varies by model

Hydraulic buffer for reduced recoil

QD Suppressor-ready

Folding stock

Price: $3,799 to $4,499

For SHOT Show 2026, FN is launching an updated version of the SCAR — only a couple months after announcing the standard SCAR was discontinued. They claim the new commercial line of rifles has many updates, but most notably a hydraulic buffer to reduce the notable recoil of the system, which is known for battering optics. It’s also fitted with QD mounts for their line of flow-through suppressors and available in several different models and common cartridges.

Seekins SIC

Key Features

Cartridges: 6.5 CM, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC, .300 Norma, .338 Norma, .338 Lapua

Weight: 15 pounds, 5 ounces

Completely modular with Seekins caliber change kits

3-lug toolless bolt

Carbon-fiber barrel

Triggertech Diamond two-stage trigger

Price: $8,900

The folding stock on the SIC smartly accommodates the bolt handle with a dedicated cut out.

We’ve come to expect new innovation from Seekins Precision each year, and the new Seekins Interchangeable Caliber, or SIC, rifle doesn’t disappoint. This was designed for the rigors a special-operations sniper rifle must endure, as well as the versatility its tasks demand. It’s a rifle made to quickly swap between cartridges with interchangeable barrels, magwells, and bolts. It also features a grip and trigger assembly that’s easily removable for maintenance. This is a pricey, but incredibly cool rifle.

Bergara Premier Cima Pro

Key Features

Cartridges: 22 CM, 25 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC

Weight: 5.5 to 5.75 pounds

Autoclave carbon-fiber stock

CURE carbon-wrapped barrel

Triggertech Trigger

Price: $3,099

Bergara’s new Premier Cima Pro rifle is modern, sleek, and promises to be a dream for carrying in the mountains. It’s built around the Bergara Premier action and features lightening cuts and an enlarged ejection port for reliability. The Autoclave carbon-fiber stock is sleek and has good ergonomics, but saves weight with a relatively short fore-end and cutout on the bottom of the buttstock. The modern mountain rifle is in style, and the Cima Pro is available in a wide variety of chamberings ranging from 22 Creedmoor to .300 PRC. With a base weight of about 5.5 pounds, it should pair wonderfully with a lightweight optic and a well-worn backpack.

Nemo Arms Electus

Key Features

Cartridges: 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, 7mm PRC, 7mm Backcountry, .300 PRC

Weight: 6.5 pounds

Manners folding precision stock with adjustable comb

Titanium Zermatt Arms action

Triggertech Diamond trigger

Price: $7,499

This year Nemo Arms, known for their large-caliber AR rifles, is debuting their first bolt-action rifle — the Electus. This rifle has about as good a combination of premium components as anyone could ask for in a hunting rifle. It uses Zermatt’s titanium controlled-round-feed action, sitting in a folding Manners stock with excellent ergonomics, Mack Bros bottom metal, and a flush-fitting Hawkins Precision magazine. Shooting Editor John Snow and I got an early look at this rifle and it’s a hell of a fine tool for the range and the mountains. The price is a premium, but it delivers top-shelf accuracy and shootability. Currently, the rifles are being built with Proof Research barrels, but Nemo will soon be fitting them with their own in-house made cut-rifled barrels.

Weatherby Mark V Bakcountry Capra

Key Features

Cartridges: 22 CM, 25 CM, 6.5 CM, .308 Win., .240 Wby. Mag., .270 Win., .280 AI, 6.5 WBY RPM, 25 WBY RPM

Weight: 4.1 to 4.4 pounds

Peak 44 carbon-fiber stock

Titanium Mark V action

17- and 21-inch barrel lengths

Price: $3,499

This year we are seeing numerous pushes in the mountain rifle space, and the brand-new Weatherby Mark V Backcountry Capra is one of the most notable. Its astounding light weight makes it one of the lightest — if not the lightest — production centerfire hunting rifle made. Short actions weigh in at just over 4 pounds bare, and long actions are only a few ounces heavier. Weatherby is building these rifles on a titanium version of its slender six-lug action and chambering it in a range of excellent mountain cartridges. With the pared down Peak 44 carbon-fiber stock and slender diamond-fluted barrel, this will catch any sheep hunter’s eye.

Savage M110 Core Hunter

Key Features

Cartridges: .204 Ruger, 5.56mm NATO, 22 ARC, 22 CM, 22/250 Rem., 6mm ARC, .243 Win., 6mm CM, .25/06 Rem., 25 CM, 6.5 CM, .260 Rem., 6.5 PRC, .270 Win., .270 WSM, 6.8 Western, 7mm-08, .7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, 7mm Backcountry, 300 BLK, .300 HAM’R, .308 Win., .30/06, .300 WSM, .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC, .338 ARC, .350 Legend, .400 Legend, .450 Bushmaster, .338 Win. Mag., .375 Ruger

Weight: Varies

Newly designed Accufit V2 stock

16.5-22-inch carbon-steel barrels

Threaded muzzle

Price: $799

After nearly 70 years, the M110 is still the mainstay for Savage, and still popular across the nation. The new Core Hunter model’s most notable feature is its improved Accufit V2 stock. It features toolless adjustability, better ergonomics, and better accessory compatibility than many previous M110 stocks which were known for sub-par handling and flimsy fore-ends. This model will be available in left-handed actions and a plethora of chamberings.

Spandau RL

Key Features

Cartridges: .308

Weight: 6.8 pounds

M700-pattern action

Threaded muzzle

Turkish walnut stock

Price: $799

We have recently seen some very pleasing guns come out of Turkey, and the Spandau RL .308, from SDS imports, might be another of them. This rifle is a simple M700 clone that’s chambered in .308 and comes with a 20-inch threaded barrel. It’s compatible with AICS magazines and ships with a flush-fitting mag. The Turkish walnut stock is handsome and has good ergonomics, but time will tell on the finish’s durability. We’ve seen other Turkish bolt rifles like the Savage/Stevens 334 shoot incredibly well, and hopefully this will perform to that standard. MSRP is $799, but these should show up in shops for around $500, which is probably more appropriate.

Browning X-Bolt 2 Left Hand

Key Features

Four synthetic and two wood-stocked options

Left-handed configuration

Price: Starts around $1,179

For years, Browning fans have been requesting an X-Bolt 2 configured for left-handed shooters, and this year the company has delivered. This is the same proven, accurate action that we’ve tested (and awarded), now set for production in six different models: the X-Bolt 2 Speed, the X-Bolt 2 Composite Hunter, the X-Bolt 2 Speed SPR, the X-Bolt 2 Speed LR, the X-Bolt 2 Hunter, and the X-Bolt 2 Medallion.

Natalie Krebs contributed reporting.