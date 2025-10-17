This Historic Pistol Blends 1911 and Browning Hi Power Features, and You’ll Never See It Made Again

This lesser-known pistol was released the same year as the Hi Power, manufactured under Nazi occupation, and was never made again

By Tyler Freel

Published

Radom VIS 35 9mm pistol

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Polish VIS Model 35, later designated the P35 (P) by the German occupiers, is a somewhat obscure World War II sidearm — but it’s also one of the nicest pistols of the era. Its story began in the early 1930s when Poland was seeking a new cavalry handgun. The poles were reportedly in talks with FN and planning on adopting their soon-to-be-released P35 — which we know as the Browning Hi Power. 

That deal fell through, so they set out to pursue their own design. In 1935, they released the VIS Model 35, manufactured in Radom, Poland. These pistols are often simply referred to as Radoms. They are chambered in 9mm Luger and bear a striking resemblance to the Colt 1911. The frame, slide, extractor, magazine release, and slide-stop lever are all similar. However, certain parts like the hammer, bushingless barrel, and barrel locking lugs are all influenced by the Hi Power. Unique to the VIS 35 is an early captive recoil spring and guide rod system, a decocking lever, and a takedown lever. 

These pistols were made by Poland during the late 1930s, and under German occupation after 1939. They were issued primarily to police and SS officers. Early on, these were very high-quality pistols with fit and finish that bests many of the 1911-A1s of the era. Polish factory workers famously made duplicate parts with duplicate serial numbers to supply their resistance, but after the plot was discovered, a number of the workers were hanged and barrel production was moved to Austria. By the end of the war, the guns had deteriorated greatly in quality.

My grandfather was a paratrooper during the war, serving in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions. He took his VIS — as the story in our family goes — from a dead SS lieutenant while the 82nd division liberated the concentration camp in which his brother was held. His brother Pont had been a tail gunner in a B-17 that was shot down more than a year before. They only discovered they’d crossed paths after returning home. This pistol has been in our family ever since.

Tyler Freel Avatar

Tyler Freel

Staff Writer

Tyler Freel is a Staff Writer for Outdoor Life. He lives in Fairbanks, Alaska and has been covering a variety of topics for OL for more than a decade. From backpack sheep hunting adventure stories to DIY tips to gear and gun reviews, he covers it all with a perspective that’s based in experience.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards