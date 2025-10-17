This Historic Pistol Blends 1911 and Browning Hi Power Features, and You’ll Never See It Made Again

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Polish VIS Model 35, later designated the P35 (P) by the German occupiers, is a somewhat obscure World War II sidearm — but it’s also one of the nicest pistols of the era. Its story began in the early 1930s when Poland was seeking a new cavalry handgun. The poles were reportedly in talks with FN and planning on adopting their soon-to-be-released P35 — which we know as the Browning Hi Power.

That deal fell through, so they set out to pursue their own design. In 1935, they released the VIS Model 35, manufactured in Radom, Poland. These pistols are often simply referred to as Radoms. They are chambered in 9mm Luger and bear a striking resemblance to the Colt 1911. The frame, slide, extractor, magazine release, and slide-stop lever are all similar. However, certain parts like the hammer, bushingless barrel, and barrel locking lugs are all influenced by the Hi Power. Unique to the VIS 35 is an early captive recoil spring and guide rod system, a decocking lever, and a takedown lever.

These pistols were made by Poland during the late 1930s, and under German occupation after 1939. They were issued primarily to police and SS officers. Early on, these were very high-quality pistols with fit and finish that bests many of the 1911-A1s of the era. Polish factory workers famously made duplicate parts with duplicate serial numbers to supply their resistance, but after the plot was discovered, a number of the workers were hanged and barrel production was moved to Austria. By the end of the war, the guns had deteriorated greatly in quality.

My grandfather was a paratrooper during the war, serving in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions. He took his VIS — as the story in our family goes — from a dead SS lieutenant while the 82nd division liberated the concentration camp in which his brother was held. His brother Pont had been a tail gunner in a B-17 that was shot down more than a year before. They only discovered they’d crossed paths after returning home. This pistol has been in our family ever since.