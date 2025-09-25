Podcast: Jack O’Connor Was Right All Along

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Many of us still consider the late Jack O’Connor to be the greatest outdoor writer of all time. The narratives that he wove and the adventures he detailed helped inspire many current writers and editors to chase the profession.

Reading back through Jack’s old stories, many of which are being republished on OutdoorLife.com, it’s incredible how many of the concepts and ideas that he wrote about back then are still relevant today. After all, Jack was OL’s arms and ammunition editor for more than 30 years, and he did most of his work for us between the 1940s and 1960s. So much in the shooting and hunting world has changed since then — but perhaps not as drastically as we sometimes like to think.

In this episode of the podcast, our current shooting editor, John B. Snow talks about how Jack impacted his own writing and perspectives. He also explains how, unfortunately, many of the misconceptions that Jack battled against back then, are still a problem today.

Since OL was established in 1898, there have been only five shooting editors. So if there’s anyone who can offer some insight on Jack’s writing and how the shooting and hunting world have evolved over time, it’s the current man at the helm.

