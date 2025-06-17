Save $550 on Tikka T3X Rifles

Get a Tikka T3X for $550 to $999 with these deals

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Tikka T3X roughtech

The Tikka T3X is one of the most popular hunting rifles because of its out of the box accuracy and reliable action. I used a T3X RoughTech on the elk hunt of a lifetime and accuracy tested the rifle on the range (read the full T3X RoughTech review.) EuroOptic is having a sale where you can get a T3X for as low as $550 and even the wood stocked Hunter model is under $1,000. Palmetto State Armory also has cheap Tikka T3X rifles down to $650. Between the two sales you’ll be able to find a great gun at a great price. Here are the top deals I found.

Save $550 on a Tikka T3X RoughTech Superlite 6.5 Creedmoor 20-inch Barrel (Now only $999)

This is a sub-6-pound gun that would make for a great lightweight hunting rifle.

Save $200 on a Tikka T3x Hunter .308 Win 16.1-inch Barrel (Now only $900)

A handy rifle with a short barrel and a walnut stock. It’s at home on the ranch or in the deer woods.

Get a Tikka T3x .300 Win Mag Bolt Action Rifle 24.3-inch Barrel for $650

A versatile hunting rifle that can take on everything from elk to whitetails.

Get a Tikka T3x Lite in 350 Legend with a 16-inch Barrel for $550

A fun to shoot straight wall deer rifle — especially suppressed.

 
