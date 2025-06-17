Save $550 on Tikka T3X Rifles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Tikka T3X is one of the most popular hunting rifles because of its out of the box accuracy and reliable action. I used a T3X RoughTech on the elk hunt of a lifetime and accuracy tested the rifle on the range (read the full T3X RoughTech review.) EuroOptic is having a sale where you can get a T3X for as low as $550 and even the wood stocked Hunter model is under $1,000. Palmetto State Armory also has cheap Tikka T3X rifles down to $650. Between the two sales you’ll be able to find a great gun at a great price. Here are the top deals I found.
Save $550 on a Tikka T3X RoughTech Superlite 6.5 Creedmoor 20-inch Barrel (Now only $999)
This is a sub-6-pound gun that would make for a great lightweight hunting rifle.
Save $200 on a Tikka T3x Hunter .308 Win 16.1-inch Barrel (Now only $900)
A handy rifle with a short barrel and a walnut stock. It’s at home on the ranch or in the deer woods.
Get a Tikka T3x .300 Win Mag Bolt Action Rifle 24.3-inch Barrel for $650
A versatile hunting rifle that can take on everything from elk to whitetails.
Get a Tikka T3x Lite in 350 Legend with a 16-inch Barrel for $550
A fun to shoot straight wall deer rifle — especially suppressed.
