Save $550 on Tikka T3X Rifles

The Tikka T3X is one of the most popular hunting rifles because of its out of the box accuracy and reliable action. I used a T3X RoughTech on the elk hunt of a lifetime and accuracy tested the rifle on the range (read the full T3X RoughTech review.) EuroOptic is having a sale where you can get a T3X for as low as $550 and even the wood stocked Hunter model is under $1,000. Palmetto State Armory also has cheap Tikka T3X rifles down to $650. Between the two sales you’ll be able to find a great gun at a great price. Here are the top deals I found.

This is a sub-6-pound gun that would make for a great lightweight hunting rifle.

A handy rifle with a short barrel and a walnut stock. It’s at home on the ranch or in the deer woods.

A versatile hunting rifle that can take on everything from elk to whitetails.

A fun to shoot straight wall deer rifle — especially suppressed.