Cyber Monday: Save $230 on a Beretta A300 Ultima 12 Gauge

This limited time Cyber Monday deal CANNOT be missed! Bass Pro has the Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge in TrueTimber Prairie with a 28-inch barrel for just $749.98 — if you’re a BP Club member, this waterfowler can be had for just $649.98. That’s a great sale price even for sale prices — the gun is going for about $130 more at Palmetto State Armory.

The shotgun includes all the upgrades Beretta has made of late to the A300 shotgun line, including a larger bolt handle and release, an improved low-profile receiver, and oversized loading port, and it includes the Kick-Off recoil reduction system that lessens the kick a shooter fields for increased shooting stamina, stability, comfort, and control.

The shotgun’s 7x7mm stepped rib includes a mid-bead that pairs with a fiber-optic front sight for high vis in low light. The Ultima’s MobilChoke pattern barrel fits a bevy of choke options and the gun comes with three choke tubes: IC, M, and F.