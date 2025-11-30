Cyber Monday: Save $230 on a Beretta A300 Ultima 12 Gauge

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
This limited time Cyber Monday deal CANNOT be missed! Bass Pro has the Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge in TrueTimber Prairie with a 28-inch barrel for just $749.98 — if you’re a BP Club member, this waterfowler can be had for just $649.98. That’s a great sale price even for sale prices — the gun is going for about $130 more at Palmetto State Armory.
The shotgun includes all the upgrades Beretta has made of late to the A300 shotgun line, including a larger bolt handle and release, an improved low-profile receiver, and oversized loading port, and it includes the Kick-Off recoil reduction system that lessens the kick a shooter fields for increased shooting stamina, stability, comfort, and control.
The shotgun’s 7x7mm stepped rib includes a mid-bead that pairs with a fiber-optic front sight for high vis in low light. The Ultima’s MobilChoke pattern barrel fits a bevy of choke options and the gun comes with three choke tubes: IC, M, and F.
Beretta A300 Ultima Features and Specs
- Larger bolt handle and release
- Improved low-profile receiver
- Oversized loading port
- Kick-Off recoil reduction system
- Large 4mm fiber optic
- 7x7mm stepped rib with included mid bead
- MobilChoke pattern barrel fits a variety of choke options
- 3″ chamber
- Barrel Length: 28 inches
- Weight: 7.6 pounds