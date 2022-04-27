Buying and using the proper boat wax or cleaner is key to preserving showroom shine and protecting your boat from the elements. When you’re out on the water, you’re willing to brave some extreme conditions and put your boat in tight spots if you think that’ll help you catch a trophy fish, but the results are often ugly. Marine debris leaves stains, dock pilings can result in scratches, and the perpetual and cumulative effects of the sun result in fading.

By taking a few minutes each time you come off the water to assess and revitalize your boat, you can preserve it. That means maintaining the good looks that attracted you in the first place and preventing water intrusion or any other sort of damage. In other words, it’s possible to have it all—a boat that looks great and can still go four-wheeling as necessary.

While I’ve passed some winter hours by giving my bass boats a full and time-consuming detailing, I’ll be the first to admit that I’d rather spend more time on tackle than cleaning my vessel. That’s especially true when I come off the water after a long, hot, or rainy day, and particularly when the fishing has been tough. The preference would be to just strap down the trailer and ease into traffic in search of a shower, a beer, and some couch time. That’s why it’s critical when picking the best boat wax or cleaner to assess how much time you’ll really spend keeping your chariot in shape. Will you wipe it down after each trip? Every other trip? Apply a wax annually, quarterly, or monthly? An honest answer goes a long way toward maximizing your time and your investment. Here are some of the best waxes I’ve found for getting the job done.

Things to Consider Before Buying Boat Wax

The key is finding the best boat wax for you and your boat, so here are factors to consider when making your decision.

Size of Your Boat

It’s a lot easier to “spray and wipe” a big boat than it is to wax and rewax every corner, nook, and cranny carefully. Additionally, getting under the hull on the trailer or in a slip can be difficult. Figure out how you get the most bang for your buck, given your time constraints and how much fiberglass geography you have in front of you.

Color of Your Boat

Personally, I’ll never own another mostly-white boat again, because it was impossible to avoid small scuffs and stains, and they drove me crazy. Some anglers prefer all-white, though. For them, they need special products not only to minimize or eliminate stains, but also to prevent yellowing.

Application Method

If you have the time and the energy for frequent full waxings, an orbital buffer (used carefully) will do a tremendous job, but there’s no reason not to use a dedicated sponge or microfiber cloth. It just may take longer to get the same effect. No matter what, make sure there’s no dirt or grit there, because grinding that in will just make things worse.

Environmental Impact

We’ve always had an obligation to be vigilant in this area, but it’s especially true today. We’ve seen the impact that harmful chemicals have had on various fisheries, and it’s in our best interest to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

Best Overall: 3M Marine Cleaner and Wax

Key Features

Sizes: 16.9 oz., 33.8 oz., and 1 gallon

Two-in-one product easy to apply

Can be applied by hand or machine

Why It Made the Cut

Widely available and proven protection make this an easy choice for all boat owners.

Pros

All-in-one formula

Removes light to medium oxidation

Can also be used on cars and RVs

Cons

Not quite as protective as a heavy-duty paste wax

Product Description

If you’re looking for the perfect combination of ease of use, quality, versatility, and protectiveness, a two-in-one cleaner boat wax is probably your best choice. Used quarterly, this will allow your boat to bead water, and with an occasional wipe-down, it will look like new. 3M products are time-tested and readily available, and this one is non-toxic. I’ve had a big jug of it on the garage shelf for a while, and it remains viscous and consistent, ready to spread on whenever I’m ready to make the commitment of time. I do so with a sponge and then wipe down the hazy excess with a microfiber cloth, but you can also use an orbital polisher if you want even more precision.

Best Environmentally Safe: Hula Boatcare Hang Ten Cleaner Wax

Key Features

Sizes: 16 ounces or 1 gallon

Water-repellent UV barrier

Made in the U.S.

Why It Made the Cut

Hula Boatcare products mean it’s possible to keep your boat looking good while still being a responsible steward of our natural resources.

Pros

Creates water-repellent barrier

Smells good

Don’t have to worry about runoff harming the environment

Cons

Slightly more expensive than some similar products

Product Description

Hula’s products provide a smell reminiscent of the islands, and allow you to keep your boat remarkably clean without worrying as much about where all of that runoff water will go. We depend on clean waterways and healthy fish to feed our recreational needs, and that gives us a special obligation to make sure that our cleanliness doesn’t mean biting the hand that feeds us. Harsh chemicals may make the job easier, but they’ll leave you drenched in guilt if you’re anything like me. This solves the problem by providing all of the benefits and none of the burdens.

Key Features

Size: 11 ounces

Long-lasting polymer protection

Built-in UV protection

Why It Made the Cut

When you’re ready to really give the boat a protective coat, this paste wax is like an invisible suit of armor.

Pros

Creates incredible deep close

Removes light oxidation and scratches

Does not leave swirls behind

Cons

Like all paste waxes, can be labor-intensive

Product Description

Once a year, usually in the winter, I roll up my sleeves and get to work, trying to make my several-year-old boat shine like new again. I’m not as dedicated on a trip-to-trip basis as I used to be, and I’m aware that I can overcome some of that growing laziness with one day of hard labor. If there’s even the slightest sign of oxidation, this retards that process and restores the factory colors to new. One 11-ounce tin goes a remarkably long way, even if you slosh it on heavily, but you need only a little to let it work its restorative luster.

Best for Fixing Light Scratches: 3M Finesse-it Glaze

Key Features

Sizes: 8 ounces, 12 ounces, and 1 gallon

Wax-free and silicone-free

Works best with a buffer, and 3M makes specific buffing pads

Why It Made the Cut

Whether it’s running into debris or bouncing your boat off the dock, minor scratches are an eyesore, and this product makes them go away.

Pros

Light abrasive makes minor imperfections disappear

Cost effective

Creates a high-gloss finish

Cons

Not meant for everyday cleaning

Product Description

If you’re going to put serious hours on your boat, at some point, it’ll end up with a scratch. While deep cuts from nails or other sharp items may require costly fiberglass work, Finesse-it gets rid of lighter scratches and marks with a minimum of elbow grease. They make specialized buffing pads to apply it with a power buffer, but over the years, I’ve found that even a simple sponge or one of the best microfiber cloths allows you to remove some blemishes without much effort. Having some of this best boat wax for restoring in the garage makes me a better angler, because I’m not afraid to fish back in thick buck brush, or make a run through fields of light marine flotsam. I know that this stuff has my back.

Best for Stained White Hulls: Star Brite Instant Hull Cleaner

Key Features

Sizes: 32 ounces and 1 gallon

Removes stains around water line

Safe on fiberglass and paint

Apply with sponge or sprayer

Why It Made the Cut

No-scrub application returns whites and off-whites to their original stain-free luster.

Pros

Doesn’t require any scrubbing

Removes scum lines

Eliminates hard stains

Cons

Mild toxicity, so use rubber gloves to apply

Product Description

When I bought my first bass boat in 1996, a mentor told me to wipe it down after every use, because “once a scum line sets it, it’s hard to remove.” If you’ve failed to heed that advice, or have particular nasty rust or fish blood stains on your hull, this product can be a lifesaver. You just apply it with a sponge or sprayer, being careful not to get it on your hands, let it sit for a couple of minutes, then hose it off. It is suggested that you add polish or boat wax after that, but if you skip that step, at least you can go this route again and again. It’s comparatively inexpensive, too.

Best Spray and Wipe Cleaner: Bass Boat Saver

Bass Boat Saver Check Price

Key Features

Sizes: 24 ounces and 1-gallon

Pleasant smell

UV protectant

Why It Made the Cut

This is the best boat product for wiping down at the end of the day.

Pros

Removes stains and blemishes easily

Can be used on fiberglass, trailer, tires, and seats

Completely biodegradable

Cons

Not a true wax

Product Description

Bass Boat Saver has been my go-to, end-of-day wipe-down substance for well over a decade because it turns removing scum and stains into a quick and easy task. I carry it with a microfiber cloth and use it on every part of my bass boat to great effect. It’s not necessarily a replacement for one of the best boat waxes, but this will keep your boat in tiptop shape between hardcore waxing efforts. It produces a deep and remarkable shine, bringing out the true and original colors of your gelcoat, no matter how old your boat might be.

FAQs

Q: Is it better to polish or wax a boat? Polish is used to repair and restore your boat’s exterior. Wax is used to protect your boat. Q: How many coats of wax should you put on a boat? Two coats of paste wax is plenty to protect your boat. Most boat owners apply boat wax two to four times per year. Q: How often should I wax my boat? If you keep your boat in a garage, you can get away with waxing it one or twice a year. But, if you’re a regular user and your boat is kept in direct sunlight a wax every three to four months will keep your gelcoat looking new.

Methodology

Since 1996, I’ve owned seven bass boats, five of them new, and the fiberglass has always been in good shape when I’ve sold them—in the case of the two used boats, probably better than when I picked them up. That’s because I’ve put a little bit of sweat equity into each one, using the proper products for the job. Figure out how much time you’ll devote to this process (hint: more is better, no matter what), but don’t worry about muddy water or floating debris. It’s part of the game, not an insurmountable obstacle.

Final Thoughts

A little care goes a long way when it comes to waxing and cleaning boats. As someone who tends to push my fishing days until the very last minute, a quick wipe down often seems like an insurmountable task. Try to do it every time with a spray wax or cleaner, and then supplement that with a full-blown boat wax job whenever you have the time to get the job done. If you put these best boat wax products to use, you’ll thank me at resale time.