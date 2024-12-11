Works Sharp Ken Onion Sharpener Cabela’s Deal: Save $40

Share







If you’re a hunter, you probably own a pretty knife or two, but most of your blades are functional. They’re tools that get used a lot, and that means you have to keep them sharp. While a few deranged individuals out there truly enjoy sharpening their hunting knives and EDC knives, for most people it’s a chore. If you want to speed along the process while getting an excellent and consistent working edge on everything from your pocket knife to your hatches, axes, and scissors, take advantage of the Work Sharp Ken Onion sharpener Cabela’s deal. It’s currently under $100.

Works Sharp Ken Onion Knife and Tool Sharpener is $40 off

Key Features

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Edge Guide: Adjustable 15 to 30 degrees in 1-degree increments

Variable speed throttle

Belts Included: Grey X22 (1000) grit, grey X65 (P220) grit, purple 6000 grit, red P120 grit, white X4 (3000) grit

Uses: Hunting knives, pocket knives, kitchen cutlery, serrated blades, scissors, hatchets, axes

This has been Work Sharp’s flagship product for years now, and there’s a good reason. With a little practice (less of a learning curve than a whetstone), this belt sharpener can put a perfect scandi edge on practically any knife. You can get larger tools back to working form with minimal effort. And you can get it right now for just $99!

The machine uses flexible 12 x 3/4-inch belts, just like the pros use in their shop. The provided grits will take even the most damaged blades completely through the sharpening and honing process. The sharpening guide is adjustable in 1-degree increments from 15 to 30 degrees. This range will take care of anything from kitchen cutlery to field knives, pocket knives, and scissors. If you remove the guide, you can put axe and hatchet heads in a vice and take the belt to them freehand.

The electric motor has a variable speed control on the throttle trigger that lets you set the right belt speed for the job. With the correct belt, this sharpener can even put an edge back on serrated blades — the most annoying thing to sharpen, bar none.

You might want to continue sharpening your show-off knives by hand, but for knives and other tools that need to cut clean day in and day out, you can’t go wrong with the power and consistency of the Work Sharp Ken Onion Knife and Tool Sharpener, especially at this limited-time price.