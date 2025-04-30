Minnesota Just Confirmed This Lake Trout as a New State Record

The Minnesota Department of Fish and Widllife officially confirmed the state’s newest laker record on Monday. The 43.25-inch lake trout caught by Isaiah Bartlett in March surpassed the state’s existing catch-and-release record, which is measured by length, by just ¾ inch.

Bartlett, who hails from Culver, Minnesota, was fishing Lake Superior with charter captain Ethan Waytashek on March 12. At the time, Bartlett had never caught a laker before. Conditions were slow that day, but Waytashek eventually got him on fish.

“All I do is fish jigs for lakers,” the 26-year-old Lake Superior Jigging guide told Outdoor Life last month. “No trolling, just jigging, and only for lake trout.”

That afternoon Bartlett was jigging a drop off in 165-feet of water when a big fish hit his jig. After 10 minutes, Bartlett maneuvered the trout close enough for Waytashek to net it. He knew immediately it was a state record, and followed the proper protocol.

“I laid Isaiah’s fish on my boat measuring fish board and it was 43.25-inches long. I knew it topped the current catch-and-release laker record, because the woman who caught it fished with me last year on Superior. Kelsey Vanderheyden’s record fish measured 42.50 inches and is the current record for Minnesota.”

Predictably, the guide and his client have been criticized on social media for using forward-facing sonar, but there are no regulations in Minnesota that prevent its use in its fishing record program.