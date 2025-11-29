Cyber Week: Crazy Deals on Pulsar Thermal Scopes and Binoculars

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Amazon, Scheels, and Palmetto State Armory are having crazy deals on Pulsar thermal scopes and binoculars. If you want to learn more about the Thermion 2, we tested it this year while hunting coyotes in Texas. Read the review and see sample footage here.

Pulsar Thermal Deals

Save $800 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 XQ38 Thermal Riflescope Reconditioned — now $1,700

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XQ50 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,500

Save $700 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,300

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular — now $2,500

Save $2,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XL50 Binocular 2.5-20x50mm – Reconditioned