Cyber Week: Crazy Deals on Pulsar Thermal Scopes and Binoculars

The Pulsar Thermion 2 is on sale for under $2,500 and the Merger binos are on sale for $1,000 off

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Pulsar Thermion 2
Photo by Scott Einsmann

Amazon, Scheels, and Palmetto State Armory are having crazy deals on Pulsar thermal scopes and binoculars. If you want to learn more about the Thermion 2, we tested it this year while hunting coyotes in Texas. Read the review and see sample footage here.

Pulsar Thermal Deals

Save $800 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 XQ38 Thermal Riflescope Reconditioned — now $1,700

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XQ50 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,500

Save $700 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,300

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular — now $2,500

Save $2,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XL50 Binocular 2.5-20x50mm – Reconditioned

