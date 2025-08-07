20 Best Deals of the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Every year Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops mark down hunting gear in August, so you can save bucks ahead of hunting season. I combed through the entire sale and these are the 20 best deals I found. Whether you hunt whitetails, elk, ducks, or doves, there are deals on gear you’ll need. The sale runs from today until August 27.
Optics
- Vortex Viper HS 4-16x50mm Rifle Scope is on sale for $350. Compare that to $495 on Amazon.
- Save $200 on Vortex Ranger HD 3000 Rangefinder Binoculars. They’re now only $600.
Hunting Gear
- Save $20 on a Tactacam REVEAL Pro 3.0 Cellular Trail Camera
- Save $180 on Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Trail Camera Bundle with Lithium Battery Pack. Compare it at $130 for the trail cam only at Amazon.
- Save $120 on a Primos Double Bull Surroundview Max Ground Blind. It’s now only $280.
- Save on Phelphs Elk Calls
- Save $30 on HME Hitch Hoist with Swivel and Gambrel
- Save 20% on a Dead Down Wind Trophy Hunter Kit
- Save 11% on Koola Buck Antimicrobial Game-Quarter Bags
- Save 10% on Caribou Gear Magnum Pack Game Bags
- Save $20 on MOJO Outdoors Baby MOJO Hen and Drake Motorized Duck Decoy Combo. It’s now only $100.
- Save $10 on MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Green-Winged Teal Motorized Duck Decoy
Read Next: Best Motion Duck Decoys, Best Elk Calls, Best Trail Cameras, Best Ground Blinds
Dove Season
- Save 12% on MOJO Outdoors VooDoo Dove Decoy
- Save $10 on MOJO Outdoors Dove A Flicker Motorized Dove Decoy
- Save 16% on Cabela’s Tripod Compact Folding Stool
- Save 20% on Bass Pro Shops Soft-Sided Cooler
- Save $10 on ALPS OutdoorZ Adjustable Upland Game Vest
- Save 10% to 20% on Remington Game Load Shotshells
- Save $100 on CZ Teal Double-Trigger Side-by-Side Shotgun it’s now only $600
- Save $300 on Rizzini BR 110 Dakota Over/Under Shotgun in .410 bore
- Save $300 on Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 BE.S.T. Semi-Auto Shotgun
Read Next: Dove Hunting Tips and Tactics