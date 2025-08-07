20 Best Deals of the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic

Save on everything from dove decoys to elk calls during the Fall Hunting Classic
Scott Einsmann Avatar

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The 2025 Fall Hunting Classic deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Every year Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops mark down hunting gear in August, so you can save bucks ahead of hunting season. I combed through the entire sale and these are the 20 best deals I found. Whether you hunt whitetails, elk, ducks, or doves, there are deals on gear you’ll need. The sale runs from today until August 27.

Optics

Hunting Gear

Read Next: Best Motion Duck Decoys, Best Elk Calls, Best Trail Cameras, Best Ground Blinds

Dove Season

Read Next: Dove Hunting Tips and Tactics

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards