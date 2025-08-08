Save Hundreds on Crossbows from Ravin, TenPoint, and Wicked Ridge

Great prices on crossbows and crossbow accessories
By Scott Einsmann

Natalie Krebs

Crossbows on Sale

Ravin R29X – $1,800

Get a Ravin R29X with Sniper Package for only $1,800. You’ll find the same crossbow and accessory package for sale online for $2,800. And the R29X with the standard package for $2,300. So this a solid deal on one of the best crossbows we’ve ever tested.

TenPoint Stealth 450 Crossbow Package with ACUslide

Save $300 on the TenPoint Stealth 450 Crossbow Package with ACUslide. We’ve tested a ton of TenPoint crossbows and they’ve all been well built, easy to cock, and plenty accurate.

TenPoint Viper 430 Crossbow Package with ACUslide – $1,300

The TenPoint Viper 430 Crossbow Package with ACUslide is on sale for $500 off. That drops the price to $1,300. This crossbow has the same cocking mechanism and made in USA build quality of the TenPoint crossbow that won our editor’s choice award this year.

Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock – $700

Save $200 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock. It’s now only $700 at Bass Pro and Pyramyd Air. This crossbow has an easy to use cocking mechanism and is made in the USA.

Deals on Crossbow Accessories

Save $40 on a BOG DeathGrip FDE Aluminum Shooting Tripod

Save $10 on a 100 and 125 grain Rage Hypodermic Crossbow NC Mechanical Crossbow Broadhead

Save 28% on Killer Instinct Killertech 150 Grain Crossbow Broadhead

Scott Einsmann

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

