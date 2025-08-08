Save Hundreds on Crossbows from Ravin, TenPoint, and Wicked Ridge

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Crossbows on Sale

Get a Ravin R29X with Sniper Package for only $1,800. You’ll find the same crossbow and accessory package for sale online for $2,800. And the R29X with the standard package for $2,300. So this a solid deal on one of the best crossbows we’ve ever tested.

Save $300 on the TenPoint Stealth 450 Crossbow Package with ACUslide. We’ve tested a ton of TenPoint crossbows and they’ve all been well built, easy to cock, and plenty accurate.

The TenPoint Viper 430 Crossbow Package with ACUslide is on sale for $500 off. That drops the price to $1,300. This crossbow has the same cocking mechanism and made in USA build quality of the TenPoint crossbow that won our editor’s choice award this year.

Save $200 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock. It’s now only $700 at Bass Pro and Pyramyd Air. This crossbow has an easy to use cocking mechanism and is made in the USA.

Deals on Crossbow Accessories

Save $40 on a BOG DeathGrip FDE Aluminum Shooting Tripod

Save $10 on a 100 and 125 grain Rage Hypodermic Crossbow NC Mechanical Crossbow Broadhead

Save 28% on Killer Instinct Killertech 150 Grain Crossbow Broadhead