The Best Hunting Backpacks, Chosen by the Editors

There’s a special kind of misery that comes from using the wrong pack for the job. But if you have a hunting backpack that fits you and matches the task, you’ll hardly notice it’s on your back. The Outdoor Life editors have been on both sides of that and we’ve used packs for hunting elk, sheep, moose, grizzlies, mule deer, whitetails, and mountain goats in the past year. With all that hunting we’ve been able to test a wide range of packs and come up with our favorites for each application. Here are picks for the best hunting backpacks from editors and their reviews.

How We Chose the Best Hunting Backpacks

Outdoor Life editors hunt throughout the country each fall for a variety of species. We used that collective experience to choose packs that work well for specific types of hunting. Each pack was evaluated for its comfort, features, build quality and capabilities.

How to Fit a Hunting Backpack

The first step in choosing the best hunting pack is to think about how much gear you need to carry. For a backcountry elk hunter, that can mean a tent, food, sleeping bag, a bow or rifle, and a frame that can haul 100 pounds of meat. For a whitetail hunter, the best hunting pack might be a daypack that carries lunch, scents, and a few extra layers for the long sit. Many packs feature specialized holders for a rifle or a bow.

A well-fitting pack can make the difference between the hunt of a lifetime and a miserable experience. Alex Robinson

After you choose a hunting backpack that will fit all of your gear, be sure it fits you. First, measure your torso length. Put your hands on your hips with the top of your hands touching the top of your iliac crest—your hip bones—with your thumbs pointing toward one another across your back. Measure from that imaginary line between your thumbs to the prominent bump in your spine at the base of your neck. That distance is your torso height. Some packs come in sizes, others can be adjusted to your torso size.

Once the pack fits, adjust the straps. Put some weight into the pack so it sits on your back as it will when you use it. Loosen all the straps. Fasten the belt first. The padded portion of the belt should hug your iliac crest when you snug the belt around your waist. Adjust the shoulder straps so there is no gapping between the strap and your shoulder.

Best Hunting Backpacks: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Stone Glacier Solo 3600

Lightweight and organized, the Solo is great for chasing big game through the mountains. See It Pros Lightweight yet able to handle heavy packouts

Comfortable to wear on multi-day hunts Cons A little pricey

In an effort to keep weight down it doesn’t have many pockets and pouches Key Features Capacity: 3,600 cubic inch main bag

Weight: 4 pounds, 6 ounces on X Curve Frame

150+ pound load rating

2,500+ cubic inch expandable load shelf

Cordura 500 and Xpac fabric

Made in the USA

Price: $655

I’ve been hunting with Stone Glacier packs for years and haven’t found a system that does a better job balancing light weight with load-hauling capability. A few seasons back I upgraded my old Stone Glacier pack, which was actually a prototype made by Stone Glacier founder Kurt Racicot, to the Solo. I’ve used it to haul deer, elk, and moose out of the mountains and it has been with me everywhere from Africa to Mongolia. (It fits in overhead bins as a carry-on, which is a nice bonus.)

As with all Stone Glacier packs built on either the XFrame or Krux Evo—you can read about the differences here—it includes an integral load shelf that allows you to strap meat between the frame and 3,600-cubic-inch bag. There are plenty of compression straps on the pack so that you can get a tight fit that snugs the load against you back—where you want it—and prevents it from moving around. The frame is easy to fit to different body sizes and you can purchase the Solo with a variety of belt lengths.

The Solo’s compression straps provide easy access to your camping gear, gun, and extra layers. John B. Snow

One of the smart design features on the Solo is how the zipper to the main compartment makes an upside down U-shape. This gives good access to the main bag, but in case the zipper fails the bag can still be used by cinching the compression straps across the bag. The way the straps are configured allows the user to easily secure a rifle, tripod, or trekking poles to the outside (I’ve done all three) where they are secure and easy to access.

The Solo has a decent sized pocket on the top of the bag that you can stuff your lunch and an extra layer of clothing in for easy access. The interior of the main compartment has a sleeve where you can stow a spotting scope or water bottle. Stone Glacier also sell lightweight pockets and sleeves that can be hung on the inside of the main compartment to help keep gear organized.

I’m sure that someday someone might invent a better ultralight pack for mountain hunting, but right now the Stone Glacier Solo is the best hunting backpack for mountain hunts. —John B. Snow

Best for Backcountry Hunts: Stone Glacier Sky Archer 6400

Photo by Alex Robinson See It Pros Versatile backcountry hunting pack

Load shelf design allows you to pack out big critters comfortably

Large capacity, but compresses down nicely Cons Pricey Key Features Capacity: 6,400 cubic inches

Weight: 5 pounds, 2 ounces (on Krux frame)

150+ pound load rating

2,500+ cubic inch expandable load shelf

Cordura 500D and Xpac fabric

Made in the USA

Price: $720

Stone Glacier has a ton of different packs in their lineup but founder Kurt Racicot’s favorite is the Sky Archer 6400. Don’t be fooled by the name, this pack is also ideal for rifle hunters. It can be expanded out so that it will hold all of your gear, plus critter quarters, or it can be compressed down into a more streamlined daypack size. Check out this video to see how it’s done.

New for 2025, Stone Glacier made some tweaks to the bag including a side-zip pocket for accessories and a large spotting scope pocket (the older version had an internal spotter pocket). However, if you don’t need the extra side pockets, you can still find the previous Sky Archer on the Stone Glacier site.

But the heart of the pack remains the same — the ultralight frame and the load shelf. You’ll notice that even though the Sky Archer can be made into a heavy hauler, the pack itself is still remarkably light. It’s about a pound lighter than other packs in its capacity range.

This hunting backpack is offered in three frame sizes and three belt sizes. The shoulder strap height is adjustable. There are also additional accessory pockets and water bottle holders that you can add to the waist belt (but those will cost you extra). The pack itself has a wide variety of straps and buckle systems so you can set it up however you like. I’d say the one downside to this pack is that it does take a little time and thought to set up properly. But when you’re planning for a multi-day backcountry hunt, you should be taking the time to think through your pack anyway.

Last year I did a late-season hunt in Montana with Racicot using the Sky Archer pack and I found it to be extremely comfortable even when hiking steep, snowy terrain while loaded with a full camp. When Racicot ended up shooting a stomper mule deer buck, we put a couple boned out quarters in game bags and secured them in the load shelf. The hike off the mountain was heavy, but totally comfortable.

The combination of a light pack that’s still comfortable is the reason that so many diehard backcountry hunters gravitate to Stone Glacier. And while the Sky 5900 is their most popular pack (people like the large front-panel zipper), I prefer the simplicity and extra capacity of the 6400. And you can bet that I’ll be counting on it for my future backcountry hunts.

See It Pros Ultra quiet

Lots of pockets for hunting accessories

Big enough for all-day sits Cons Flimsy body

Spendy Key Features Capacity: 2,166 total cubic inches

Berber fleece material

Silent closure system

Designed to hang while open

Price: $209

For deer hunters who care about staying quiet in the stand, ripping open a noisy zipper (or worse, velcro) on a backpack feels like a sin. Sitka designed its Fanatic Pack for hunters like us. The backpack is made of berber fleece and it utilizes a clever strap/latch system instead of noisy buckles or zippers. There are three zippers on the pack, but they’re for optional secondary pockets, not the main ones. The backpack is also designed so that there’s a handle loop inside the pack, meaning that you can hang it with the top open. So when you need to reach for a rangefinder (or sandwich) there’s no fussing with straps or lids. There are a ton of little pockets on the inside and within the lid so that each of your gear items has its own spot (no rattling against other items while you’re hiking in). It is, by far, the quietest hunting backpack I’ve ever used.

OL staff writer, Alice Jones Webb, using a Fanatic Pack on a whitetail hunt. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

The only downside to the pack is that its body is a little flimsy. There is no frame and the berber fleece material easily collapses on itself. Because of this, the lid doesn’t completely secure (there are little gaps in the side). This isn’t a problem for treestand hunters, because we’re not typically laying the pack on the ground in the field. However, I wouldn’t use the Fanatic as a daypack for hunting from the ground. –Alex Robinson

Best Heavy Hauler: Kifaru Dall

Photo by Tyler Freel See It Pros Light and durable material

Versatile and can host additional pouches and lids

Large enough for 10- to 14-day trips

Comfortable with heavy loads Cons Bag and frame sold separately

Takes some time and use to fine-tune fit Key Features Capacity: 7,080 cubic inches

Weight: 6 pounds, 2 ounces on Duplex Lite Frame

Can host three additional external pouches

Built-in load shelf

Cordura 500 and Xpac fabric

Made in the USA

Price: $800 with Duplex Lite frame

For mountain hunters who spend a week or two at a time in pursuit of sheep, goats, or high-country deer, the hunting backpack is a central piece of gear. It needs to be reasonably light, very durable, and big enough to haul hunting and camping gear and food for extended trips. Equally important, the pack needs to carry standard loads and heavy loads of meat comfortably. You get all of that with the Kifaru Dall.

Freel packing out a sheep with the Dall. Photo by Tyler Freel

Paired with the Duplex Lite frame, the Dall is an excellent and versatile bag that can be packed with 14 days-worth of gear and food, but can be cinched down for use as a day pack in the field. The Dall’s design is simple, with a fold-over lid. It’s compatible with Kifaru’s guide lids and additional pouches on the back and belt—something I highly recommend. There are two open-top pouches on either side, and side compression straps for holding a rifle. It’s got an integral load shelf for hauling extra meat or gear between the bag and the frame, too. I’ve been using the predecessor to this pack on the duplex frame for years in the mountains of Alaska, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a pack that’s as durable and comfortable under heavy loads. –Tyler Freel

Best for Saddle Hunting: Mystery Ranch Treehouse 20

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Quiet material

Smart features for whitetail hunting

Semi-rigid bag is great for protecting items inside the bag while cinching down a stand on the exterior Cons Not ideal for carrying heavy loads Key Features Bottom compression strap

Internal cinch pockets with silent closures

Front stretch-woven stash pocket

Lid pocket

Hydration reservoir compatible

Bow or lightweight stand carry via compression straps

Top haul loop for hanging from the tree

Fuzzy polyester fabric exterior

Nylon 210D laminate fabric backing

YKK zippers

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Capacity: 1275 cu. in.

Dimensions: 20.5 X 10.5X 11 inches

The Mystery Ranch Treehouse quietly and comfortably hauls sticks and a platform. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The first time I hunted with my friend Taylor Chamberlin I learned what it meant to have your gear fully dialed. His saddle system was completely quiet, easy to carry, and he was up the tree before I had my sticks untangled. Since then I’ve been on a quest to replicate the good habits he has and a big part of that is finding a pack that integrates well with my sticks and platform. The Mystery Ranch Treehouse 20 is that pack for me.

With it I can carry my hunting gear, a camera arm, camera, an extra layer, water, and strap my sticks and platform to the outside. It holds the sticks and platform securely and quietly.

The Treehouse is designed to allow easy access to all the pockets while in a tree.

The keys to strapping your platform and sticks to the pack are: Stealth Strip all metal-on-metal contact points. Tightly cinch your sticks to your platform — I use the rubber strap that came with my Latitude Outdoors Carbon SS sticks.

Once you’ve done that, attaching the sticks and platform to the Treehouse is really simple. I just use the two compression straps on the front of the pack to buckle everything down.

The Treehouse is designed to be user friendly 15 feet up. You can access the contents of the top lid with it open and it’s where I like to keep essentials like my release aid, wind checker, and grunt tube. The interior of the pack has good organization while allowing maximum room for the main compartment. That’s really nice when you’re cramming bulk layers into the pack.

I looked at the Treehouse 38 and almost went with it over the 20, but now that I’ve hunted a lot with the 20 I don’t think I’d use the extra space and I’d certainly notice the extra bulk of the 38. If you’re running a hang on and sticks or will pack out meat, the 38 is a better option.

Best Minimalist: Kuiu Stalker 500 Pro

Kuiu See It Pros Breathable mesh back

Ultra lightweight

Low profile Cons Bladder not included Key Features Capacity: 500 cubic inches

Materials: 160D Cordura ripstop

Weight: 8.8 ounces

Price: $69

The Kuiu Stalker 500 Pro is a hyper-minimalist pack designed for final backcountry stalks. It conveniently clips inside Kuiu’s larger Pro and Pro LT bags and functions as a hydration holder packed with just the goodies you’ll need for that killing shot. The idea is to provide a convenient, lightweight pack with just the essentials so you can shed that hefty pack that tired you out after hiking for hours looking for a big bull, billy, or buck.

I’ve yet to use it for its intended purpose, but it also makes a fantastic standalone day pack for those days you want to travel light and need to stay hydrated. This is my favorite pack to take along for preseason scouting and when performing trail camera maintenance. In the southeast, preseason is hot, muggy, and miserable, and the idea of lugging around a full backpack sounds like projected torture. This pack allows me to avoid heat stroke by carrying plenty of water. It also has just enough room to tote a limb saw, shears, extra batteries, SD cards, trail tacks, a headlamp, and wet wipes. I’ve also used the Stalker 500 Pro as a grab-and-go bag for those late afternoon, last-minute hunts during deer season when you don’t need a ton of supplies and just need to get to your favorite treestand before the deer start moving.

See It Pros Great storage

Features for treestand hunters Cons Not ideal for heavy loads (hang and hunt) Key Features Carries rifles, crossbows, or climbing sticks

Hydration bladder compatible

MOLLE attachment locations

Tree stand shelf and basket system

Price: $220

This is my go-to pack for a preset stand. I can carry my food, water, bow hanger, camera gear, layers, and archery equipment in this pack. That load rides comfortably on the padded shoulder straps and waist belt. You could also use this pack for saddle hunting if you wore your saddle in and used the passthrough slot to carry your sticks. But, that passthrough is meant for carrying a rifle or crossbow. It works really well for compact crossbows, but large and heavy crossbows you’re better off carrying in your hand.

My favorite thing about this Shift is the gear organization. The front of the pack has a lid that flips out, for you to keep all the stuff you need in the stand. I use it for binos, an extra release aid, snacks, wind checker, and a grunt tube. The fold out panel makes it easy to have those items quick at hand so you don’t have to dig through the pack to find them. –Scott Einsmann

Best Daypack: Kifaru Shape Charge

See It Pros Durable

Comfortable

Versatile

The perfect amount of pockets Cons Price Key Features Weight: 3 pounds, 15 ounces

Volume: 1,960 cubic inches

500d DWR coated fabric

Made in the USA

Large main compartment with mesh internal pockets.

Two water bottle pockets

Lid with two quick access pockets

Molle panel for adding accessories and pouches

Price: $360

The Shape Charge loaded with camera and archery gear on a 3D course in Colorado. Scott Einsmann

Most of my hunting requires a daypack for carrying layers, water, food, and gear. Within the daypack category you’ll find everything from tiny hip packs to backs around 2,500 cubic inches. I find myself reaching for packs around the 2,000 cubic inch range most often because they allow me to carry a day’s worth of gear. In my embarrassingly large collection of daypacks the Shape Charge is the clear winner and I use it almost excessively for nearly everything. Here are the roles it fills for me:

Treestand pack

Carry-on

Camera bag

Fishing backpack

Range bag

The pack is easy to organize with just the right amount of pockets for quick access items and mesh internal pockets that make it easy for you to find what you need in the large main chamber. I’ve added exterior pouches to the molle for more storage when necessary as well as Kifaru’s Grab-IT for strapping down treestands and saddle platforms. The Grab-IT also works well as a meat shelf. As you can see, it’s easy to configure the Shape Charge from streamlined to a fully-kitted gear hauler.

The Shape Charge being used to pack out a king salmon. Scott Einsmann

The ultralight crowd will say 500d is overkill for a daypack, but I say this is daypack that will last a lifetime of hard use. Ultimately, it’s up to you decide if a 4-pound daypack is too heavy or if the heavy-duty construction is what you’re looking for. The main con is the price. It’s not a cheap pack, but if you are investing in it as a tool you’ll have for many seasons, rather than buying a cheaper bag every other year, the price becomes a little more reasonable. It’s also made in the USA from US-made materials, which adds to the price and the value. –Scott Einsmann

Best Day Pack for Women: Stone Glacier Avail 2200

See It Pros Adjustment capacity

Wide, cushioned straps and hip belt

Feather-light but sturdy Cons Stuffed interior pockets can take up lots of space

Lower interior pocket is tough to access Key Features Capacity: 2,200 cubic-inch main bag

Weight: 3 pounds, 0.8 ounces

Cordura 500 and Xpac fabric

Compatible with all Stone Glacier frames

Hydration bladder compatible

Made in the USA

Price: $299

I tested the Avail 2200 on a Wyoming deer hunt where I stayed in a cabin and took a truck to my hunting spot, so all I needed was enough supplies for the day. I wasn’t carrying any camping gear or concerned about a long-distance packout, but extreme climate variations demanded a lot of extra layers. Pre-dawn temperatures started in the teens but by lunch it was 60 degrees. On the way out I carried a full 3-liter hydration bladder and I hiked back with most of my morning layers in my backpack.

Katie Hill Katie Hill The Stone Glacier Avail 2200 feels plush and comfortable on gear-intensive day trips.

Sometimes daypacks can be overwhelming with pockets and features that crowd the small carrying capacity. The Avail 2200 is not guilty of this. The internal pockets are simple and useful, if a little easy to overstuff. I loved the external compression panel for a jacket. The straps seem excessive at first, especially for a smaller pack, but once I was dialed with the pack, I found myself grateful for the ability to quietly lash down gear without having to open a zipper.

What stood out to me the most about the Avail 2200 is how easy it was to get a perfect fit. With other unisex packs, I end up with a little room between my shoulders and the straps, even after tightening them as much as possible. With the Avail, you can adjust the straps’ attachment points, so it properly accommodated for my short torso. This goes a long way once the bag is loaded up. Usually daypacks are built with a more standardized fit that lacks customization. After all, if you’re only carrying a single day’s worth of gear, does fit really matter? My answer is a resounding yes, and the Avail 2200 is the best hunting backpack for day trips that I’ve tried. –Katie Hill

The best hunting backpacks are durable and reliable in the backcountry. Alex Robinson

Final Thoughts on Hunting Backpacks

The Evo 3300 is versatile as a daypack or overnight backpack. Alex Robinson

A hunting backpack that doesn’t fit you, or is too small or too large, can ruin your hunt. A pack is a tool. It has to carry your hunting gear in a way that keeps it organized and lets you access it when you need it. Size is the next main consideration. Be sure to get a pack that holds all your gear with a weight to durability and features ratio that works for you. If you’re packing in a long way, and opt for useful features like gun or bow holders in the best hunting backpack for you.