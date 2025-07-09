Top Prime Day Deals on Tackle Boxes, Bags, and Backpacks

Ugly Stik, Plano, KastKing, and more top tackle storage brands are on sale for Prime Day
Alice Jones Webb Avatar

By Alice Jones Webb

Published

Prime Day deals on tackle boxes
Plano Outdoors / Facebook

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’ve been loading up on Prime Day fishing deals — like those packs of Yamamoto Senkos for $3.31 — you’re going to need somewhere to stash all that swag. Lucky for you, some of the best tackle boxes, bags, and storage systems are also on sale right now. Whether you need a waterproof box for the boat, a backpack for bank fishing, or just a better way to organize your soft plastics, these Prime Day deals on tackle boxes are worth a look. 

Alice Jones Webb Avatar

Alice Jones Webb

Staff Writer

Alice Jones Webb is a staff writer for Outdoor Life, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth gear reviews. She lives in rural North Carolina with her non-hunting husband, a codependent dog, and a well-stocked chest freezer.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards