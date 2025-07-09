Top Prime Day Deals on Tackle Boxes, Bags, and Backpacks

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’ve been loading up on Prime Day fishing deals — like those packs of Yamamoto Senkos for $3.31 — you’re going to need somewhere to stash all that swag. Lucky for you, some of the best tackle boxes, bags, and storage systems are also on sale right now. Whether you need a waterproof box for the boat, a backpack for bank fishing, or just a better way to organize your soft plastics, these Prime Day deals on tackle boxes are worth a look.