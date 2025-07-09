Top Prime Day Deals on Tackle Boxes, Bags, and Backpacks

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you’ve been loading up on Prime Day fishing deals — like those packs of Yamamoto Senkos for $3.31 — you’re going to need somewhere to stash all that swag. Lucky for you, some of the best tackle boxes, bags, and storage systems are also on sale right now. Whether you need a waterproof box for the boat, a backpack for bank fishing, or just a better way to organize your soft plastics, these Prime Day deals on tackle boxes are worth a look.
- Ugly Stik Tackle Storage is $58 off.
- Plano Guide Series Tackle System is $40 off.
- Plano Two-Level Magnum Tackle Box is $15 off.
- Plano 4-By Rack System Tackle Box is $25 off.
- Plano Double Sided Satchel is $18 off.
- KastKing BaitSpace 50L Fishing Tackle Backpack is 20 percent off.
- KastKing HyperSeal Waterproof Fishing Tackle Box is 20 percent off.
- KastKing Karryall Tackle Bags with Tackle Trays are 25 percent off.
- KastKing Bait Vault Camouflage Plastic Tackle Trays are 46 percent off.
- Piscifun Fishing Tackle Backpack with Rod & Gear Holder is 34 percent off.
- Calamus Fishing Tackle Bags are 21 percent off.