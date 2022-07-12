If you don’t have a fuel, but you have plenty of sun, a solar charger will keep your electronics powered. Especially when the solar chargers are paired with a powerbank or portable generator. Here are the best Prime Day 2022 deals on solar chargers and a few generators to go with them:

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel

The SolarSaga is a foldable and portable solar panel that’s the perfect size for taking on the go. It’s on sale for 28 percent off during prime day which drops the price to under $150. If you pair it with the Jackery Exporer 240, you’ll have hours of off grid power even after the sun goes down.

Key Features

Weight: 6.6 pounds

One Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), two USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and one 12V DC car port

24 phone charges, two laptop charges

If you’re going to use the Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel, you’ll want to pair it with the Jackery Explorer Portable Power Station. The solar panel will charge the power station in 4 to 6 hours and then you can use the power station after the sun goes down to keep your electronics powered. This ultimate off grid one-two punch is on sale during Prime Day, and you can get the power station for under $200 a 40 percent savings.

Key Features

25 Watt

3 USB ports

Charges a phone in about 3 hours of full sun

Charges a 10,000 mAh power bank in 6 hours

Weight: 1 pound 9 ounces

Length: 11.125 inches

Width: 6 inches

Depth: 1.375 inches

The BigBlue solar charger is one of the best bang-for-the-buck solar panels and it just got more affordable. You can buy it for 26 percent off, which drops the price down to under $60. I tested the BigBlue while testing the best power banks and here’s what I found:

There are a lot of portable solar chargers on the market, and they range in price as much as they do in effectiveness. The BigBlue is the best solar power charger that actually works and it’s affordable. You have to manage your expectations when it comes to these small solar panels and while three hours to bring a phone to full charge seems like a lot, I think it’s pretty impressive.

Here’s the context of my testing. I tested this solar panel in the fall when the sun sits low in the sky. The first hour of the charge the panel received partial sun. I managed the position of the panel throughout the day to keep it aligned with the sun.

The first test was to see how long it took to charge a Goal Zero Flip 12, which is good for one full phone charge. That test took three hours, which is how long it takes to charge the Flip 12 when plugged into the wall. The next test was to see how long it takes to charge my pick for the best power bank, the PowerCore 10,000 mAh. After six hours in the sun the power bank was at full power.

When you’re in the field, you probably don’t have time to sit around for six hours waiting for a power bank to charge. But, that’s not the best way to use this charger. In my opinion, using the solar panel to maintain battery life rather than fully charge a device is the best use. For example, if you are glassing in the morning, you can roll out your solar charger and plug in a device. Let’s say you stay put for just an hour, that’s enough time to charge a phone 30 percent. By charging your devices a little at a time throughout your time in the field you can make your powerbank or batteries last much longer.

The SolarSaga 60W is a great portable solar panel, but it won’t charge large power stations. Thats where the SolarSaga 200W comes in. It sports impressive charging power for gathering the sun’s energy and storing it in a power station. You can get it on sale during Prime Day for 20 percent off, which cuts $140 off the price.