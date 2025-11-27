Black Friday Deal: That Singing Bass from the 90s Is Back

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Furbys and Beanie Babies might have had a grip on pop culture in the 90s, but I still remember the craze around the Big Mouth Billy Bass. It was the gag gift for every dad who owned a fishing pole. Well that gag gift is back and it’s on sale for Black Friday. So if you’re shopping for someone who likes to fish, and enjoys a laugh, here’s a great gift for them.
Save 23% on a Big Mouth Billy Bass Singing Fish Gift Set
This Big Mouth Billy Bass is now $50 during the Black Friday sale.
Note: The paint job on this version of the Big Mouth Billy Bass looks better to me, but it’s $100 and not on sale.