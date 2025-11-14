The best gifts for outdoorsy dads

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Gifts for dads can be tricky, but if your dad loves the outdoors then your shopping just got easier. I pulled the best gifts for dads from our in-depth reviews to bring you a comprehensive list with something for any outdoorsy pop.

How to Choose a Gift for Dads Who Like the Outdoors

Dads who like the outdoors are extremely easy to shop for once you crack the code. Here’s how you do it.

What Does Dad Enjoy?

Narrow down the huge list of possibilities by focusing on his core interests. If dad likes fishing, get him a gift that supports that passion. If he has a lot of hobbies, you can’t go wrong with a gift that goes well with all of them.

Things They Wouldn’t Buy for Themselves

Once you have the list narrowed down, the difference between a good gift and a great gift is buying something that dad wouldn’t buy from himself or something that he can make memories with for a long time.

How to Use this Gift Guide

In the “Key Features” section for each product, I’ve written what type of hobbies the gift is good for and given you an idea of the price range. The amount of dollar symbols corresponds to how many digits there are in the gift’s price tag. So, something that’s $100 will have three dollar symbols and something that’s $5 will have one dollar symbol. To also help you find a gift in the right price range, I’ve listed them from the most expensive to the least expensive. I’ve also hyperlinked an article where you can read more about the product if you want to dive in deeper.

Best Gift for a Hunter: Alpine Hooded Jacket

Key Features

Good for mild to cold weather layering

Water and wind resistant soft shell jacket

Hobbies: Great for hunters

Price: $$$

This is a versatile piece of hunting clothing that will get used by everyone from die-hard elk hunters to small game enthusiasts. A pro-tip is to get it in a solid color (not camo) because solids are very popular for hunting these days and it makes this jacket something that’s useable for more than hunting. It doesn’t matter if your hunting dad already has a garage full of gear, they’ll appreciate this high-quality jacket.

Best Gift for Dads that Love their Ride: TuxMat

Key Features

Laser measured for a precision fit

More coverage than other car mats

Premium look and feel

Limited Lifetime Warranty that covers manufacturing defects

Hobbies: Great for any dad

Price: $$$

An outdoorsy dad loves his ride, but is much harder on it than a dude who only plays pickleball. An average day means a vehicle’s floors getting hit with muddy boots and spilled milk. So dads need a reliable floor mat that looks great and is easy to clean.

I’ve been testing the TuxMat floor mat for about a month and they’ve handled everything from fishing road trips to taking my 2-year-old to the playground. What’s special about TuxMat is that they aren’t like the other mats, plastic that sits under your feet. Their tri-layer construction with a waterproof armor surface actually makes the inside of your vehicle look nicer. The mats are soft to the touch and the material is pure luxury. I also appreciate that the mats stay in place really well and don’t slide around due to OEM-precise retention clips and anchors provided.

These mats might look too nice to just hose off, but that’s all they need to get them clean. I just vacuum them and spray them down with water. If they’re really dirty, you can use a soft brush with all-purpose cleaner or dish soap.

I had another namebrand floor mat previously and by comparison the TuxMat has more coverage, has a more customized fit, doesn’t shift around, and looks way better. They have mats that will fit anything from a 1948 Porsche 356 to a 2026 Tesla Cybertruck, so there’s a good chance the dad-mobile you’re shopping for will have a compatible TuxMat. As a bonus, TuxMat comes packaged in a box that turns into a toy car for your kid or grandkids to enjoy.

Best for the Dad that Cooks: Cabela’s Deluxe 24 Pellet Grill

Key Features

570 square inches of cooking area

Adjusts from 160 to 450 degrees

Weight: 123 pounds

Price: $$$

If dad loves the sweet smell of hickory smoke in the morning, then this is the perfect gift for him. It’s under $500, small enough to easily move around, and big enough to cook up a feast. It’s ideal for making delicious BBQ, but doesn’t require the work needed to maintain a consistent temperature of a propane or offset smoker. Keep in mind that the max temp is 450 degrees so this grill will be great for low and slow brisket and beer can chicken, but not ideal for searing steaks.

Best Gag Gift: Big Mouth Billy Bass

Price: $S

$S A nostalgic and funny gift

Did you know you can still buy that singing bass from the 90s? It’s sure to get a laugh from any one who likes fishing and was born before 1990.

Best For Anglers: Free Fly Bamboo Lightweight Hoodie

Free Fly See It Key Features Price: $$

A gift for any angler

Sizes: M to XXL

Free Fly has kids apparel too

These bamboo sun hoodies are incredibly comfortable and protect skin from the sun. They come in a wide variety of colors and sizes too. Free Fly also makes a great selection of toddler and youth-sized clothing that’s worth checking out.

Best for the Adventurer: inReach Mini 2

Key Features

Weather forecasts

Shares location

Two-way messaging without cell service

SOS

Hobbies: Hiking, hunting, backpacking, fishing

Price: $$$

If dad is big into offgrid excursions or dips out of cell service while hunting or fishing, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 can help ensure he returns for the next Father’s Day. It allows you to stay in touch without a signal via text, and it has an emergency transponder if an accident happens. The device works by pairing with a smartphone, which allows him to text updates while out of cell service. It’s also a GPS with mapping capabilities to make it even handier. This tiny device is literally a life saver and extra peace of mind while he’s out enjoying the wilderness. You can read more about it in staff writer Tyler Freel’s inReach Mini 2 review.

Best Tool: Leatherman Wave Alpha

Key Features

Contoured G10 handles

16 tools

Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers, and everyday carry

Price: $$$

The new Wave Alpha is the ultimate multi-tool for a dad to carry and solve problems every day. It has 16 tools, comes in three colors, and is customizable for a truly personalized gift.

Best Fly Reel: Abel Vaya

Key Features

5.45 ounces (in 5/6 weight)

Dual-pawl drag system

More than 80 different color/design options

Hobbies: Fly fishing

Price: $$$

The Abel Vaya is a functional work of art. In fact Monte Burke chose it as one the best fly fishing reels in his review. Its performance is stellar, but it also comes in a wide variety of colors and paint schemes. You can even order a custom reel from Abel. And that added touch makes the Vaya stand out as a great gift for a fly fisherman.

Best Hunting Rifle: Winchester Model 70 Super Grade

Key Features

AAA maple stock

Cartridges: .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, .30-06 Springfield, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC

Hobbies: Hunting and recreational shooting

Price: $$$$

If you really love dad or you and other family members want to chip in on something really special, then an heirloom-grade hunting rifle will make an unbeatable gift for any hunter. You might actually make dad cry when he opens the box and finds a rifle with a beautifully figured wood stock.

Buying a Winchester Model 70 Super Grade is the easy decision, but choosing the cartridge it will shoot is a tough one. If dad is a deer hunter you can’t go wrong with the .308 Winchester or the 6.5 Creedmoor. If you live west of the Mississippi and he hunts elk, mule deer, and antelope you might consider going with the 6.5 PRC or .300 Winchester Magnum. If he’s an old school dude, then get him the 30-06 Springfield or .308 Winchester, which are both great for hunting anything in North America. Outdoor Life’s editor-in-chief, Alex Robinson, wrote The Case for New, Wood-Stocked Deer Hunting Rifles, which makes a compelling case for these timeless rifles.

FAQs

Q: What do you get for a dad who likes hunting? A hunting rifle, really nice hunting clothing, or a quality knife are all great gifts for a dad that likes hunting. Q: What do dads want for Father’s Day? Dads want a gift that helps them enjoy their hobby and is something they can use for years to come. Q: What is the most gifted gift for Fathers Day? A tie is the most common gift and one of the worst gifts for an outdoors dad.

Final Thoughts on the Best Gifts for Dads

Dad deserves something great this year, and the best gift for dad is one that helps him enjoy his favorite outdoor hobby even more.