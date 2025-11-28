Black Friday Leatherman Deals: Rebar, Skeletool, Wingman, and More

Some of our favorite Leatherman multi-tools are on sale for Black Friday

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Leatherman Skeletool CX

A Leatherman multi-tool is the ultimate EDC companion and the Rebar’s small size and full suite of tools makes it an ideal part of your everyday carry. If you look around online you’ll see the Rebar being sold for $90. But it’s on sale for $63 during Black Friday. That’s not all though, the Skeletool, Wingman, Rev, and Bit Kit are on sale too.

