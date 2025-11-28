Black Friday Leatherman Deals: Rebar, Skeletool, Wingman, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
A Leatherman multi-tool is the ultimate EDC companion and the Rebar’s small size and full suite of tools makes it an ideal part of your everyday carry. If you look around online you’ll see the Rebar being sold for $90. But it’s on sale for $63 during Black Friday. That’s not all though, the Skeletool, Wingman, Rev, and Bit Kit are on sale too.
Multi Tools
- Save 20% on a Leatherman Rebar
- Save 22% on a Leatherman Skeletool CX
- Save 20% on a Leatherman Skeletool
- Save 20% on a Leatherman Wingman
- Save $10 on a Leatherman Rev
Accessories
- Save 38% on a Leatherman Screwdriver Bit Kit