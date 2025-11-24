Black Friday: Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcasting Reel

One of the best baitcasting reels is on sale for an insane price

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Daiwa Tatula CT

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Every Tatula reel I’ve owned has been an absolute workhorse. If you need a reel that gets the job done at a fairly affordable price, it’s a great option. The Tatula CT is usually around $150, but you can get one for $100 during Black Friday.

Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcasting Reel — Now $100

A Daiwa Tatula for $100 is a great price. You’ll find these for sale for around $150 at Amazon right now.

Specs

Gear Ratio7.3:1, 8.1:1, and 6.3:1
Model NumberTTUCT100HS
Ball Bearings7+1
Max Drag13.2 Lbs.
Reel Weight (oz)7.4
Line Capacity14/120
Braid Capacity30/130
Recovery30.5″ Per Turn
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards