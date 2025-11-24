We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Every Tatula reel I’ve owned has been an absolute workhorse. If you need a reel that gets the job done at a fairly affordable price, it’s a great option. The Tatula CT is usually around $150, but you can get one for $100 during Black Friday.
Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcasting Reel — Now $100
A Daiwa Tatula for $100 is a great price. You’ll find these for sale for around $150 at Amazon right now.
Specs
|Gear Ratio
|7.3:1, 8.1:1, and 6.3:1
|Model Number
|TTUCT100HS
|Ball Bearings
|7+1
|Max Drag
|13.2 Lbs.
|Reel Weight (oz)
|7.4
|Line Capacity
|14/120
|Braid Capacity
|30/130
|Recovery
|30.5″ Per Turn