Every Tatula reel I’ve owned has been an absolute workhorse. If you need a reel that gets the job done at a fairly affordable price, it’s a great option. The Tatula CT is usually around $150, but you can get one for $100 during Black Friday.

Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcasting Reel — Now $100

A Daiwa Tatula for $100 is a great price. You’ll find these for sale for around $150 at Amazon right now.

Specs