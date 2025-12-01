Cyber Monday: Save $133 on a Trijicon RMR Type 2 Red Dot

The best pistol red dot is on sale for Cyber Monday

By Scott Einsmann

One of the best pistol red dots is on sale right now for $133 off. That drops the price down to $433 for the rugged and reliable Trijicon RMR Type 2. Compare that to $530 for the same red dot on other sites.

Save $133 on a Trijicon RMR Type 2

Trijicon RMR Type 2 Product Details
  • Battery: CR2032
  • Magnification: 1x
  • Objective: 22mm x16mm
  • Field Of View: Unlimited
  • Eye Relief: Unlimited
  • Dot Size: 3.25 MOA
  • Length: 1.80″/45.72mm
  • Weight: 1.20 oz/34.02 g
  • Finish: Matte Black
  • Reticle: 3.25 MOA Red Dot LED
  • Adjustment Size: 1.0 MOA
  • Proofs: Impact/Weather Resistant/Waterproof
  • Optic Coating: Multi-Coated
  • Windage Elevation: Adjustable
