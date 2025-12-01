Cyber Monday: Save $133 on a Trijicon RMR Type 2 Red Dot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
One of the best pistol red dots is on sale right now for $133 off. That drops the price down to $433 for the rugged and reliable Trijicon RMR Type 2. Compare that to $530 for the same red dot on other sites.
Save $133 on a Trijicon RMR Type 2
Trijicon RMR Type 2 Product Details
- Battery: CR2032
- Magnification: 1x
- Objective: 22mm x16mm
- Field Of View: Unlimited
- Eye Relief: Unlimited
- Dot Size: 3.25 MOA
- Length: 1.80″/45.72mm
- Weight: 1.20 oz/34.02 g
- Finish: Matte Black
- Reticle: 3.25 MOA Red Dot LED
- Adjustment Size: 1.0 MOA
- Proofs: Impact/Weather Resistant/Waterproof
- Optic Coating: Multi-Coated
- Windage Elevation: Adjustable