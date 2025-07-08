Save 15% on Safariland Holsters During Prime Day

Safariland 7377, 7378, and 7379 concealed carry holsters are on sale for Prime Day
Scott Einsmann Avatar

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The Safariland 7378 ALS Concealment Paddle Holster is one of the best concealed carry holsters.
Safariland

Safariland makes some of the best holsters for concealed carry and OWB. During Prime Day (July 8-11) you can save 15% on some of their most popular models.

Prime Day Deals on Safariland Holsters

