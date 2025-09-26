Prime Day: Two Packs of Tactacam Compatible Battery Packs for $35

Power your Tactacam trail cameras for cheap with these rechargeable lithium cartridges

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Amazon Lithium cartridge

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

You need 12 AA batteries to run a Tactacam trail camera, which will cost you about $21 for lithiums. You’ll get about a month or two out of those batteries depending on your settings and temperatures. Then it’s time to drop another Jackson on batteries. These rechargeable lithium cartridges make it so you only have to buy a batteries once and just recharge them overnight to get your cameras running again. Plus with this Prime Day deal you’ll get them for less than 12 AA batteries. I’ve moved over to using lithium cartridges them on nearly all my trail cameras and they work great in conjunction with a solar panel too.

$35 for a Rechargeable Lipo Lithium Battery Pack Trail Camera Battery Compatible with Reveal Hunting Camera Ultra, X, X Pro, Pro 3.0, X Gen 2.0 3.0, XB, SK (Pack of 2, 6000mAh)

Buy From Amazon

Tactacam sells their name-brand battery pack for $50 a piece. The lithium cartridge that’s on sale isn’t the name brand, it’s a generic-Amazon brand. I’ve used the Amazon specials and they work just fine in my Tactacam 3.0/Pro 3.0s.

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards