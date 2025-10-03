This Is the Craziest Deal on Cellular Trail Cameras Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

For most of us, the limiting factor in building an arsenal of cellular trail cameras is cost. At at least $100 per camera, plus the data to power it, you could easily spend $500 to $1,000 (or more) on building up a roster of cameras and running them through a season. That’s why this deal on a 2-pack of Moultrie Edge 2 cameras is so noteworthy.

You can snag two of these quality cameras for less than $100. The basic Moultrie Mobile plan costs about $9 per camera per month, so you can get in the game with two cameras, for the heart of the deer season, for less than $150 total. That’s as good as it gets.

So why are these cameras so cheap? Well, it’s not because they are low quality. I’ve used Moultrie Edge 2 cameras for years and have had very few issues with them. Plus, they come with a 2-year warranty. The Moultrie Mobile app is the most powerful and detailed app in the cell cam game. It’s also worth mentioning that Moultrie cell cams are now compatible with onX, so you can organize your hunt area and monitor bucks in a logical way on your mapping app.

I think these Edge 2 cameras are so affordable at the moment because Moultrie has recently launched their Edge 3, which we picked as a great buy award winner in our 2025 review of trail cams. I’m guessing that retailers are trying to clear inventory on the older models.

The faster trigger speed on the new cameras made it possible to photograph bucks up close. Photo by Alex Robinson

I think it’s also true that cell cam companies make their money on the subscription plans users must sign up for. They want you logged into their app environment (not the competitors’) so offering an affordable camera is a way to attract customers.

Read Next: 11 Early Prime Day Deals on Trail Cameras and Accessories

What that represents for you is a screaming cellular camera deal during right during the start of deer season. If you haven’t gotten into the cell cam game yet, or you need a few more cameras to nail down your strategy, I’d jump on this deal now. Just check your local regulations before hanging cell cameras, especially on public ground.