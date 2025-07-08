Hunting Gear Prime Day Deals: Treestands, Trail Cameras, Blinds, Broadheads, and More

Save on hunting essentials during Prime Day
treestand height
If you need a new stand, trail camera, or bow case before hunting season, you can save a bundle during Prime Day (July 8-11). One of the best deals of the sale is on the Moultrie Edge 2, which is one of the best cellular trail cameras. Most retailers are selling it for $79 right now, but during the sale you can get one for $60. Another great deal is 55% off a Hawk Helium Hammock Tree Saddle, which is now only $150 and comes with a tether and lineman’s rope.

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

