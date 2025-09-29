Best Price I’ve Seen on this S-Tier, USA-Made EDC Knife

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Kershaw Bel Air is one of my favorite knives of all time. It’s made in USA, has a MagnaCut blade, has a great action, and it cuts like a laser. These can usually be found for $150 to $180, and they’ll go on sale for around $142. But during Prime Big Deal Days you can get the Kershaw Bel Air for only $115.

See It Key Features KVT ball bearings

Lock Type: DuraLock

Pocket Clip: Reversible deep-carry (right/left, tip-up)

Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

Blade Length3.1 inches

Blade Material: CPM MagnaCut

HRC: 62 to 64

Blade Finish/Coating: BlackWash

Blade Thickness: 0.09 inches

Closed Length4.2 inches

Handle Material: 6061-T6 aluminum

Handle Finish/Coating: Cerakote

Handle Thickness: 0.44 inches

Overall Length: 7.3 inches

Weight: 2.9 ounces

Price: $150

You can read more about the Bel Air in my Best USA Made Knives review. All you really need to know is that this knife is one of the best pocket knives you can buy at its usual price and at the insanely low price its at right now, its a steal.