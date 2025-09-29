Best Price I’ve Seen on this S-Tier, USA-Made EDC Knife

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Kershaw Bel Air is one of my favorite knives of all time. It’s made in USA, has a MagnaCut blade, has a great action, and it cuts like a laser. These can usually be found for $150 to $180, and they’ll go on sale for around $142. But during Prime Big Deal Days you can get the Kershaw Bel Air for only $115.
Kershaw Bel Air for $130 with Carbon Fiber and $114 with Aluminum Scales
Key Features
- KVT ball bearings
- Lock Type: DuraLock
- Pocket Clip: Reversible deep-carry (right/left, tip-up)
- Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty
- Blade Length3.1 inches
- Blade Material: CPM MagnaCut
- HRC: 62 to 64
- Blade Finish/Coating: BlackWash
- Blade Thickness: 0.09 inches
- Closed Length4.2 inches
- Handle Material: 6061-T6 aluminum
- Handle Finish/Coating: Cerakote
- Handle Thickness: 0.44 inches
- Overall Length: 7.3 inches
- Weight: 2.9 ounces
- Price: $150
You can read more about the Bel Air in my Best USA Made Knives review. All you really need to know is that this knife is one of the best pocket knives you can buy at its usual price and at the insanely low price its at right now, its a steal.