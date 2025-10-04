My 5 Favorite Hunting Knives Under $100

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Despite skyrocketing prices on everything from eggs to hunting leases, you can still buy high-quality and even USA-made hunting knives for under $100. Spending more will get you better steel and nicer build quality, but these budget-friendly knives perform with the best of them. Here are my top picks based on head-to-head testing and use in the field.

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Easy to replace blades

Good blade shape Cons Heavier than some replaceable blade knives Key Features Blade Length: 3.5 inches

Blade Steel: Japanese 420J2 Stainless

Nylon pouch

Weight: 6.4 ounces

Price: $40

A few years ago I found myself on the side of a mountain with five others trying to break down two elk as quickly as possible. We were hoping to get out of there before tempting the two grizzly bears just a ridge over. Everyone had different replaceable blade knives, but about halfway through the first elk it was obvious, which of the knives was the best — the RazorPro L. Its blades were the easiest to replace and the mounting system was trouble free. Other knives got gummed up and the blades came off, but the RazorPro L chugged through deboning the two elk flawlessly.

In my head-to-head test, the Outdoor Edge RazorPro L once again rose to the top. One of the most important tests I did with the replaceable blade knives was seeing how easy it was to replace the blades while they were all bloody and had meat bits wedged into the voids. I could change out the blades on the RazorPro L in a fraction of the time of the other knives.

While the RazorPro L isn’t the lightest replaceable blade knife. It’s the most trouble-free design I’ve used. I don’t have blades pop off or break and can make it through an animal on one blade. When it’s time to swap a blade you just press the button, slide the blade out, and slide a new blade in. The rubberized handle stays grippy when your hands are covered in blood. The 3.5-inch blade is a good length for balancing maneuverability and cutting efficiency.

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Comfortable handle

Good value Cons Sheath needs improvement Key Features $68

2 ⅞-inch blade

420 HC blade

2.8 ounces

Made in USA (Imported Sheath)

The Alpha Scout Select’s sheath. Scott Einsmann

The Buck Alpha Scout Select is made in the USA and costs $68. It cuts well, has decent steel, and I like its ergonomics. Although, the knife can be a little slippery when it gets covered in fat and blood. The sheath is this knife’s weak point. Securing the knife in the sheath takes two hands and I’ve yet to get it buttoned up in one try.

If you like the Alpha Scout’s design but want a larger blade, take a look at the Buck Alpha Hunter with a 3.6-inch blade.

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Good sheath

Good cutting performance Cons Some sharp corners on grip Key Features $50

2.4-inch blade

14C28N steel

2.1 ounces



The M.U.K. is an undeniably cool knife, and I was pleasantly surprised it was a performer too. The blade has a ton of belly, which is great for skinning cuts and it worked well for slicing up a backstrap. The ergonomics are good, but the handle could be longer and the back end of the handle comes to a sharp point. The sheath is well made and it comes with a pocket clip, so you can drop the knife in your front pocket.

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Light Cons Slippery handle Key Features $30

3.25-inch blade

7Cr17Mov

1.75 ounces (2.95 ounces with sheath)

The EXO MOD Caper is a slippery knife with very little traction. But it is a light knife and a decent cutter. The sheath is exceptionally good for a budget knife.

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Comes sharp and easy to resharpen

Just the right amount of flex

Great value Cons Handle can get slick when butchering animals that have a lot of fat Key Features Blade Length: 7-inches

Made in USA

Price: $13

Plastic grip

I love expensive knives, but my butchering knives are all inexpensive because they work and I don’t have to be precious with them. The Dexter knives are a staple for professional butchers and I’ve adopted them as my preferred boning and fillet knives. They come sharp out of the package and are easy to touch up on a honing rod.

Once I have a deer skinned and deboned, I use the boning knife to get meat off a deer and then the fillet knife to trim up silver skin and cut portions. The boning knife has just the right amount of flex to get close to bones, but not too much flex that you lose control. For $13 you get a USA-made knife that’s practically perfect for the job it was designed for.