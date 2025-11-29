One of My Favorite Hunting Knives of 2025 Is On Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The M.U.K. is an undeniably cool knife, and I was pleasantly surprised it was a performer too. The blade has a ton of belly, which is great for skinning cuts and it worked well for slicing up a backstrap. The sheath is well made and it comes with a pocket clip, so you can drop the knife in your front pocket. Best of all, it’s on sale right now at DLT Trading for Cyber Week.
Get a Boker M.U.K. for only $42.46
Key Features
- Price:
$50$42.46
- 2.4-inch blade
- 14C28N steel
- 2.1 ounces