One of My Favorite Hunting Knives of 2025 Is On Sale

By Scott Einsmann

Published

The best budget hunting knives
Scott Einsmann

The M.U.K. is an undeniably cool knife, and I was pleasantly surprised it was a performer too. The blade has a ton of belly, which is great for skinning cuts and it worked well for slicing up a backstrap. The sheath is well made and it comes with a pocket clip, so you can drop the knife in your front pocket. Best of all, it’s on sale right now at DLT Trading for Cyber Week.

Get a Boker M.U.K. for only $42.46

Key Features

  • Price: $50 $42.46
  • 2.4-inch blade
  • 14C28N steel
  • 2.1 ounces
