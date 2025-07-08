Prime Day Deals on USA-Made Leatherman Multi Tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Leatherman makes superior muti tools, in my opinion, and you can save on these USA-made products during Prime Day (July. 8-11). One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.

Here are four great Leatherman deals.