Prime Day Deals on USA-Made Leatherman Multi Tools

The Leatherman Free P4 and P2 are on sale for the lowest prices in months
By Scott Einsmann

Leatherman Prime Day 2025
Leatherman makes superior muti tools, in my opinion, and you can save on these USA-made products during Prime Day (July. 8-11). One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.

Here are four great Leatherman deals.

