Prime Day Deals on USA-Made Leatherman Multi Tools

Leatherman makes superior muti tools, in my opinion, and you can save on these USA-made products during Prime Day (July. 8-11). One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.
Here are four great Leatherman deals.
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Free P4. It’s now $113. They’re $150 at other retailers and Leatheman direct.
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Bolster. It’s now only $38. Compare that to $50 at Walmart.
- Save $33 on a Leatherman Free P2. It’s now only $98.
- 25% on a Leatherman Free T2. It’s now only $38. Compare that to $50 from Leatherman direct.