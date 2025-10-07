Prime Day: Get a Leatherman for Under $70

This is one of the best EDC multi-tools and we found the best price on the web

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Leatherman multi tool
Leatherman

A Leatherman multi-tool is the ultimate EDC companion and the Rebar’s small size and full suite of tools makes it an ideal part of your everyday carry. If you look around online you’ll see the Rebar being sold for $80. But it’s on sale for $68 during Prime Big Deal Days.

Save 25% on a Leatherman Rebar — was $90, now $68

  • Weight: 189.94 g
  • Closed Length: 4 in
  • Open Length: 6.25 in
  • Width: 1.18 in
  • Overall Thickness: 0.65 in
  • Primary Blade Length: 2.9 in
  • Blade Material: 420HC Stainless Steel
  • Blade Hardness: 55-59 HRC
  • Made in USA

Main Tools (17 Total Tools)

  • Needlenose Pliers
  • Pliers
  • Wire Cutters
  • Knife
  • Saw
  • Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)
  • Can Opener
  • Bottle Opener
  • Wood/Metal File
  • Phillips Screwdriver
