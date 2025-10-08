Hottest deals on hunting gear for Prime Day!

48 Last Minute Prime Day Deals: Optics, Knives, Hunting Gear, Fishing Reels, Chainsaws, and More

Get these deals on outdoor gear while they last

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Last minute deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Prime Big Deal Days ends in 13 hours, but there are still plenty of great products at great prices. Here are the best deals we found for people who love the outdoors.

We’ll keep this page updated with fresh deals right up to the last minute of Prime Day.

Optics

Knives and Multi Tools (Plus One Axe)

Shooting Accessories

Hunting Gear

Thermal Optics

Camping Gear

Fishing

Chainsaws

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards