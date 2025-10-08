48 Last Minute Prime Day Deals: Optics, Knives, Hunting Gear, Fishing Reels, Chainsaws, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Prime Big Deal Days ends in 13 hours, but there are still plenty of great products at great prices. Here are the best deals we found for people who love the outdoors.
We’ll keep this page updated with fresh deals right up to the last minute of Prime Day.
Optics
- Save 25% Off Maven C3 binoculars – They’re now $356 for the 10x50s (Compare that to $475 at Maven direct)
- 25% off Zeiss Terra ED 8×42 Binoculars – $374 from Oct. 7-8. Compare that to MSRP of $499.99
- Save 31% on an Athlon Optics 20-60×80 Dual Focus Forerunner Spotting Scope
- Save 39% on a Burris FastFire 3 – Now $140
Knives and Multi Tools (Plus One Axe)
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Rebar — was $90, now $68 – Gear Editor recommends – USA Made
- Save 15% on a Kershaw Bel Air Pocket Knife – now $114 – Gear Editor recommends – USA Made
- Save 30% on a Leatherman Free P2 Multi-Tool – now $91
- Save 35% on a Victorinox Super Tinker Swiss Army Knife – now $29
- Save 20% on a Kizer Drop Bear Fixed Blade Knife – now $40
- Save 24% on an Outdoor Edge WildLite 6 Piece Knife Kit. Now $30
- Save 11% on a Hults Bruk Forest Axe (1.5 pound head and 17.5 inch handle)
Shooting Accessories
- Save $23 on Magpul bipods.
- Save $38 on Walker’s Razor Slim
- Save $90 on Bog Death Grip shooting sticks.
- Save 20% on Magpul shooting glasses.
- Walker’s Razor Quad Bluetooth Electronic Ear Muffs — On Sale for $53 (Save $77)
- Walker’s Ultimate Power Muff Quads — On Sale for $88 (Save $106)
Hunting Gear
- Save $50 on a two-pack of Moultrie Edge 2 cell cameras — they’re only $99.
- Save $40 on Stealth Cam Deceptor cellular cameras.
- Save $80 on Stealth Cam Flashback cameras.
- Save $125 on the Primos Double Bull SurroundView MAX Blind
- Save $42 on the Muddy Made-to-Fit Blind Kit III for Nexus and Partner Blinds Camo
- Save $40 on the Hawk Helium Hammock Tree Saddle
- Save $13 on the Muddy Quick-Stick Climbing System
- Save $60 on the Muddy Tree Stand Safety Harness
Thermal Optics
- Save 20% on a TOPDON TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s $399 on sale.
- Save 16% on a AGM Global Vision Fuzion Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s $1,682 on sale
- Save 15% on a AGM Rattler TS35-384 Thermal Imaging RifleScope 384×288. It’s $1,374 on sale.
- Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Adder Thermal Imaging Scope for Hunting. It’s now $1,610.
- Save 15% on a Pulsar Axion 2 Thermal Monocular. It’s now $2,040.
- Save 15% on a Pulsar Axion 2 LRF Thermal Monocular. It’s now $1,605.
Camping Gear
- Save 25% on a Snow Peak Amenity Dome Tent
- Save 22% on a GRAYL UltraPress Titanium
- Save 40% on a Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
- Save 22% on a Jetboil MiniMo Camping and Backpacking Stove
- Save 20% on a Fire-Maple “Fixed Star 1” Backpacking and Camping Stove System
- Save 30% on a BioLite CampStove 2+ Wood Burning, Electricity Generating & USB Charging Camp Stove
Fishing
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Max SX Spinning Rod and Reel Combo
- Save 32% on a Abu Garcia Max X Low Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel – Now $47
- Save 29% on a Abu Garcia Silver Max – Now $64
- Save $24 on the Plano EDGE Premium Terminal Tackle Box
- Save $45 on the Plano EDGE Master Crankbait XL Box (only $30)
- Save $40 on the Plano EDGE Flex 3700M Tackle Box
Chainsaws
- Husqvarna Power Axe 350i Cordless Electric Chainsaw, 18 Inch Chainsaw with Brushless Motor: $369 (Save $110)
- RELOIVE 16-Inch Brushless Electric Chainsaw: $95 (Save $95)
- Greenworks 40V, 12-inch Compact Chainsaw: $114 (Save $46)
- EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 12″ Battery Powered Chainsaw: $228 (Save $52)
- YAHHU 6-Inch Mini Cordless Chainsaw: $35 (Save $60)