Walker’s Hearing Protection On Sale for Prime Day

Once you lose your hearing, you can’t get it back, and every shooter should use quality hearing protection. Fortunately, several great options from Walker’s are going on sale for Prime Day and you can save big. Many of their products are on sale for October 7th and 8th, but we found the biggest discounts on the best products for you.

Walker’s Razor Quad Bluetooth Electronic Ear Muffs — On Sale for $53 (Save $77)

These advanced ear muffs are slim like the popular Walker’s Razor, but feature bluetooth connectivity and electronic hearing enhancement. They feature a comfortable headband, ear cups, adjustable volume knob, and are powered by two ‘AAA’ Batteries.

Walker’s Ultimate Power Muff Quads — On Sale for $88 (Save $106)

For the ultimate comfort, take advantage of this great deal on Walker’s Ultimate Power Muff Quads. They feature four directional microphones with tunable sound for better hearing and situation awareness. Powered by two ‘AAA’ Batteries

Walker’s Razor Slim Ultra Ear Muffs — On Sale for $38 ( Save $37)

The Razor Slim is one of the most popular ear muffs on the market and now they’re offered at an incredible price. These are slender, comfortable, and will last for years. They feature electronic hearing enhancement powered by two ‘AAA’ batteries and an adjustable volume knob.

Walker’s Shooting Training Protection Omni-Directional Microphone Rope Bluetooth Earbuds — On Sale for $59 (Save $57)

These low-profile bluetooth ear buds are great for the range or for intermittent use. They hang around your neck when not in use and are easier to keep track of than wireless buds. They feature bluetooth connectivity and are rechargeable via a USB cable.