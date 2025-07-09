Save on Eye and Ear Protection During Prime Day

Scott Einsmann Avatar

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Prime Day 2025
Nick Setting

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We’ve tested the best shooting ear protection and eye protection. Several of our top picks are on sale for deep discounts during Prime Day.

Eye Protection

Ear Protection

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards