Outdoor Life readers are an opinionated bunch. But if there’s one thing our audience can agree on, it’s how much they love our classic covers. We dare anyone to look through our catalog of iconic hunting and fishing covers and not want to hang one (or six) on their wall.

In part, it’s because we have 123 years worth of historical hunting and fishing illustrations to our name. These covers were painted by renowned outdoor artists and featured every imaginable subject: horseback elk hunts, big-timber whitetails, good gun dogs, gruesome bear attacks, dicey canoe trips, and much, much more. But the connection to our covers is deeper than any single scene or painting. It’s what those covers have represented to so many sportsmen and women over the years that makes them special. For more than a century, issues of Outdoor Life have landed in the mailboxes and inboxes of millions of readers across the country. Spotting a fresh cover was an experience in itself, but it also meant another adventure-packed issue of their favorite magazine had arrived.

Now, another good day has arrived. For decades, readers have been asking (and in some cases, demanding) that we turn our covers into wall art for their homes and camps. So we launched the Outdoor Life Cover Shop, where you can purchase Outdoor Life covers. There are plain prints and framed versions available in two sizes, and they start at just $18.

You’ll notice that there are a limited number of covers currently available. In our first drop of vintage covers, we’re offering 16 of Outdoor Life’s most popular covers of all time. (And one calendar—every hunting camp needs an old-fashioned wall calendar.) These include a few holiday covers, plus some timeless favorites that will look killer no matter what the season. These covers make perfect presents for most everyone on your list, including yourself. Hang our cover art in your family room, cabin, camp, garage, basement, outhouse, or anywhere else with room on the wall.

Read Next: The 18 Best Outdoor Life Christmas Covers

And this is just the beginning. In the months to come, we’ll drop fresh covers in the shop. Those will include permanent additions to our collection, and limited runs of others. Keep an eye out for drops of whitetail, waterfowl, and Western collections, and maybe even a limited run of our annual retro covers by wildlife artist Ryan Kirby. In the meantime, you can still shop our current offerings here. Be sure to let us know what covers you’d like available next—and you just might see your favorite in the next drop. You can reach us at letters@outdoorlife.com, or drop your request in the comments section.