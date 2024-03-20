Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Ear Pro are $80 Off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

One of the best over-ear shooting hearing protection you can get is on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 are 40 percent off

This ear protection has Bluetooth and reduces loud noises while amplifying normal sounds. They allow you to have a normal conversation while protecting your hearing from gun shots. They’re also comfortable to wear for long periods of time.