Outdoor Life Logo
Gear Shooting Gear

Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Ear Pro are $80 Off

Save on these Bluetooth enabled and comfortable ear protection

By Scott Einsmann

Updated on Mar 20, 2024 11:35 AM EDT

1 minute read

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

One of the best over-ear shooting hearing protection you can get is on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

This ear protection has Bluetooth and reduces loud noises while amplifying normal sounds. They allow you to have a normal conversation while protecting your hearing from gun shots. They’re also comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.