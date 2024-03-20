Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Ear Pro are $80 Off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
One of the best over-ear shooting hearing protection you can get is on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
- The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 are 40 percent off
This ear protection has Bluetooth and reduces loud noises while amplifying normal sounds. They allow you to have a normal conversation while protecting your hearing from gun shots. They’re also comfortable to wear for long periods of time.