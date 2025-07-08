Score Yamamoto Senko 10-Packs for Just $3.31 This Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Right now, you can stock up on Yamamoto Senkos for cheap. For Prime Day, a 10-pack is going for just $3.31 — a 59 percent discount off the regular price.

That’s only 33 cents per worm, which means you won’t think twice about pitching these right into thick cover or sacrificing a few to the stump gods.

There’s a reason the Yamamoto Senko topped our list of the Best Soft Plastic Baits for Bass. Whether you’re rigging it wacky, finesse fishing with a Neko rig, or prefer to go old-school Texas style, this bait flat-out catches fish. The Senko’s subtle shimmy on the fall triggers strikes from pressured bass in everything from clear spring water to murky farm ponds.

Made in the U.S., Senkos are infused with just the right amount of salt for a picture-perfect sink rate. These are a must-have in any tackle box, and this deal is about as good as it gets.

