Prime Day Deals on LPVO Scopes

When it comes to adding an optic to an AR-style rifle you have many options. The most versatile are LPVOs that have a base magnification of 1X and, depending the zoom ratio, top out at 4X to 10X. Fixed power optics, with magnifications from 2.5 to 6X are simple and rugged and capable of withstanding very hard use. At the other end of the optical spectrum you can mount a more traditional scope with a higher magnification range should precise shooting at longer distances be your goal.

The scopes here cover the gamut of options and are offered at very attainable prices.

LPVOs on Sale

Save 15% on a Bushnell 1-4x24mm, Drop Zone Reticle Riflescope with Target Turrets

This 1-4x LPVO is purpose-built for ARs and includes a BDC style reticle calibrated for .223 Remington/5.56 NATO rounds using 55- to 62-grain bullets out to 500 yards.

The windage and elevation turrets are mil-based with 6 mils of adjustment for each revolution in .1 mil increments.

The scope is built on a 30mm tube, and has generous mounting dimensions. The lenses are fully multi-coated.

Save 15% on Bushnell AR Optics 1-8×24

This Bushnell 1-8x24mm can take on a variety of shooting chores. At 1X is optimal for close-in shooting, with a generous field of view and exit pupil. Cranked up to 8X it can deliver accurate shots at longer ranges thanks to the BDC reticle that is calibrated for the trajectory of a .223/5.56 round.

The capped windage and elevation turrets have 6 mils of adjustment per rotation in .1 mil increments.

The scope ships with two throw levers of different lengths allowing you to tune the scope’s ergonomics to your liking.

It is built on a 30mm aluminum tube and weighs just over a pound.

Save on Bushnell AR Optics (many options)

The Bushnell AR Optics line includes six different magnification ranges, each with different options to choose from.

The 3-9×40 is a classic variable-power setup and can handle shooting up close as well as shots at longer distances. Like other optics in this line, it can be had with different reticle configurations and can be purchased with plain or illuminated reticles. The BDC system is configured with holdover marks for shots with a .223/5.56 NATO out to 600 yards.

It comes with a throw lever that can be tweaked for different lengths and weighs about 1.2 pounds.

Save 15% on TRUGLO 4x32MM Compact Tactical (Black)

This fixed four-power is compact, tough, and weighs just under a pound. You can get it in plain black or camo trim. The camo version can do double-duty as an optic for a turkey gun. It has a duplex reticle with a diamond in the middle, but you can also buy it with just a plain duplex reticle for a few dollars less. As a bonus, a pair of Weaver-style scope rings are included in the bargain.

Save 15% on Firefield Barrage 1.5-5X32

This compact scope has a useful 1.5- to 5-power magnification range with a mil-dot-style reticle in the second focal plane. A control knob on the side let’s you pick from multiple levels of either green or red illumination. The windage and elevation turrets are capped and adjust in MOA. It weighs in at just a pound.

