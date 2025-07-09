Save Up To $220 on Kayaks This Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Whether you’re paddling into backwater sloughs in search of bass or just floating the local reservoir for funsies, a good kayak will get you there. But quality boats don’t come cheap, which makes Prime Day the perfect time to buy. This year’s kayak deals include solid discounts on fishing kayaks, lightweight paddle models, and even inflatables. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade or to finally get your own boat, these are the best kayak deals available right now.
Wilderness Systems Kayaks
- Save $220 on the Wilderness Systems Pungo 120 Recreational Kayak
- Save $220 on the Wilderness Systems Pungo 105 Recreational Kayak
- Save $220 on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 105
Pelican Kayaks
- Save $150 on the Pelican Getaway 110 HDII Recreational Kayak
- Save $120 on the Pelican Catch Mode 110 Premium Angler Kayak
- Save $109 on the Pelican Sit-on-top Fishing Kayak
- Save $60 on the Pelican Argo 100X EXO
- Save $69 on the Pelican Maxim 100X Recreational Kayak
- Save $124 on the Pelican Sprint 120XR Sit-In Kayak
- Save $127 on the Pelican River Gorge 130X Tandem Kayak
Perception Kayaks
- Save $132 on the Perception Hi Life 11 Hybrid SUP Kayak
- Save $116 on the Perception Joyride 10 Sit-Inside Kayak
Intex Kayaks
- Save $30 on the Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak
- Save $46 on the Intex Excursion Pro K2 Inflatable Kayak