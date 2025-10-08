The Best Prime Day Optics Deals at Cabela’s and Bass Pro: Scopes, Thermals, Binoculars, and Rangefinders are All on Sale!

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The old saying goes that a riflescope should cost more than the rifle it’s attached to. That’s true, except for during this Prime Day sale which is happening at Cabela’s and Bass Pro until October 9. There are a bunch of quality rifle scopes that are significantly discounted right now, but there are also binoculars, thermals, and rangefinders on sale, too.
These are all of the best deals I could find on optics. So jump on them now, because they won’t last long.
Riflescopes
- Save more than $100 on a Leupold VX3HD rifle scope
- Save up to 25% on a Leupold VX5HD rifle scope
Binoculars
- Save $50 on Leupold BX-1 Binoculars
- Save $100 on Vortex Diamondback HD binoculars
Read Next: The 8 Best Prime Day Deals on Binoculars
Rangefinders and Thermals
- Save $500 on an AGM Thermal Scope
- Save $150 on the Sig Kilo 3K rangefinder