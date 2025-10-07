The 8 Best Prime Day Deals on Binoculars

Save on binoculars from Maven, Bushnell, and Zeiss

By Dac Collins

Published

binocular deal prime big deal days
Maven

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

There are more than a hundred discounted sets of binoculars available during Amazon Prime Day, which starts Oct. 7. We’ve narrowed the field significantly by singling out the seven best deals on quality binoculars that hunters and other outdoorsmen can actually rely on.

Most of the bargains you’ll see below are from Bushnell, which has a reputation for making solid optics at a reasonable price point. For those wanting a little higher quality glass, we’ve included a pair from Zeiss as well.

High-End Picks ($400 and Up)

Mid-Range Picks ($150-$350)

Budget Binos ($150 or less) 

Dac Collins Avatar

Dac Collins

News Editor

Dac Collins is the News Editor at Outdoor Life. He helps tell the latest stories about America’s hunters and anglers while reporting on critical conservation issues, oftentimes with a fly rod or shotgun in hand. He lives in Colorado with his wife and son.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards