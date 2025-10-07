The 8 Best Prime Day Deals on Binoculars

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
There are more than a hundred discounted sets of binoculars available during Amazon Prime Day, which starts Oct. 7. We’ve narrowed the field significantly by singling out the seven best deals on quality binoculars that hunters and other outdoorsmen can actually rely on.
Most of the bargains you’ll see below are from Bushnell, which has a reputation for making solid optics at a reasonable price point. For those wanting a little higher quality glass, we’ve included a pair from Zeiss as well.
High-End Picks ($400 and Up)
- 14% off Bushnell Fusion 10×42 Rangefinder Binoculars – Pay $483 from Oct. 7-8. Compare that to MSRP of $560
- 25% off Zeiss Terra ED 8×42 Binoculars – $374 from Oct. 7-8. Compare that to MSRP of $499.99
- Save 25% Off Maven C3 binoculars – They’re now $356 for the 10x50s (Compare that to $475 at Maven direct)
Mid-Range Picks ($150-$350)
- 41% off Bushnell Marine 7×50 Binoculars with Rangefinder and Compass – Pay $164 from Oct. 7-8. Compare that to MSRP of $280
- 15% off Bushnell Engage EDX 10×42 Binoculars